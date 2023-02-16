CHEROKEE — Conley Cayot scored 16 points and Leah Titus added 12 as Oklahoma Bible Academy’s girls held off Laverne, 45-42 in a regional Class A regional semifinal Thursday. The win puts the Lady Trojans in the area tournament for the first time since 2010.
Titus hit two free throws with four seconds left to seal the win. OBA will face defending state champion Seiling at 6 p.m. at Seiling for the regional title.
OBA’s boys punched their ticket to regionals by upsetting Shattuck, 50-47 behind 19 points from Jakob Colby and 15 from Jud Cheatham. Colby gave the Trojans their final three-point lead with a basket with 41 seconds left. OBA is in the area for the first time since 2015 when it reached the state semifinals. They will play Seiling at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Seiling 82,
Cov-Douglas 17 (G)
SEILING — Seiling’s girls raced out to a 30-5 first quarter lead and didn’t look back. Covington-Douglas did have one lead — 2-0 in the game. Sydney Haken led C-D with six points. The Lady Wildcats face Shattuck in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Friday at Seiling.
Seiling 79,
Cov-Douglas 36 (B)
SEILING — Derrek Daugherty’s 20 points weren’t enough to thwart a balanced Seiling attack which had four players in double figures. The Wildcats will play Laverne at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Waukomis 49,
Pond Creek-Hunter 29 (G)
SEILING — Hope Gilliland (19) and Kynslee Cue (15) combined for 34 points as Waukomis’ girls eliminated Pond Creek-Hunter. Regan McReynolds had 12 in a losing cause. The Lady Chiefs face Laverne at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Drummond 52,
SW Covenant 43 (B)
YUKON — Colten Dillingham scored 25 points as Drummond beat host Southwest Covenant, 52-43 in a Class A regional winners bracket final. The Bulldogs will face host Vanoss at 7:30 p.m. for the regional championship.
Garber 64,
Summit Christian 44 (G)
YALE — Kayleigh Eiland (19) and Alyssa Johnson (17) combined for 36 points as Garber’s girls routed Summit Christian, 64-44 in a Class regional winners bracket semifinal. The Lady Wolverines, who qualified for area for the ninth straight year, will face Frontier at 6 p.m. Saturday in the regional finals.
Okay 74, Garber 36 (B)
YALE — No. 4 Okay raced out to a 17-7 first quarter lead and never looked back in beating Garber, 74-36 in a Class B boys winners bracket semifinal. Brett Howry had nine for Garber, who will face Drumright at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
PC-Hunter 81,
Ringwood 53 (B)
SEILING — Titus Westrope (23) and Caden Tefft (22) combined for 45 points as the Panthers eliminated the Red Devils from the playoffs. Easton Crawford had 14 for Ringwood. Pond Creek-Hunter faces the Laverne-OBA loser at 3 p.m. Friday.
Shattuck 43,
Cherokee 39 (G)
CHEROKEE — Despite, outscoring Shattuck, 20-15 in the fourth quarter, Cherokee fell just short in the season-eliminating loss to Shattuck. Abby Guffy led the Lady Chiefs with 12 points.
Class B
Dover 50,
Kremlin-Hillsdale 44 (G)
FAIRVIEW — Sisters Karlee (19) and Katelyn Harviston (12) combined for 31 points to lift Dover’s girls past Kremlin-Hillsdale, 50-44 in a Class B girls regional semifinal. Pepper Elmore had 20 for Kremlin-Hillsdale, who will play Geary at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Dover faces Lomega at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Kremlin-Hillsdale 50, Medford 39 (B)
FAIRVIEW — Kremlin-Hillsdale rallied back from a 12-11 halftime deficit to beat Medford, 50-39 in a Class B regional winners bracket semifinal. David Granberg had 13 points to lead K-H. Zach Hancock had 18 for Medford. Medford faces Carney at 3 p.m. Friday. The Broncs meet Calumet for the regional title at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lomega 84,
Calumet 24 (G)
CALUMET — Abby Swart scored 24 points to lead No. 1 Lomega past Calumet, 84-42 in a regional girls winners bracket semifinal. Lomega will face Dover at 6 p.m.
Burlington 51, Mulhall-Orlando 37 (G)
FAIRVIEW — Jaedyn Williams’ 21 points lifted the Lady Elks into the regional loses bracket semifinals. They will meet Calumet at 6 p.m. Friday.
Timberlake 62,
Dover 46 (B)
FAIRVIEW — Merric Judd had 23 points to lead the Tigers past Dover in a Class B regional losers bracket quarters. Timberlake faces the Lomega-Calumet loser at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Geary 63,
Cimarron 42 (G)
CALUMET — Haily Harmon and Kaydence Bergdall both had 14 in a losing cause for Cimarron in an elimination game.
Carney 62,
Cimarron 59 (B)
CALUMET — A furious Blazers rally (17-9 in fourth quarter) fell just short for Cimarron in the elimination game. Jacob Ocanas and Blake Pettus both had 23 points.
