The dream season ended for OBA at NWOSU against Seiling Friday in the semifinal round of the Class B playoffs. Seiling avenged an earlier loss in the season, 46-0.
The Trojans never got it going offensively, while Seiling had its foot on the gas all night.
An early 50-yard touchdown run by Cody Pester set the tone for the Wildcats. It was one of Pester’s four scores on the night as he bookended the scoring, also scoring the final touchdown to put Seiling at the 46-point mercy rule mark with 10:32 left in the game.
A furious wind developed at NWOSU shortly before game time, forcing OBA to rely more on the ground game, rather than senior quarterback Bodie Boydstun’s arm.
Neither team scored on its first drive, but Seiling showed glimpses of what was to come. On the other side, OBA ran for negative yardage twice on its first drive.
OBA struggled to contain Seiling’s running attack, featuring a fully-healthy Kaden Manuel at quarterback after he left the first matchup between the two earlier in the season in the fourth quarter with an injury.
The manner in which Seiling defeated OBA was the same that OBA handled Dewar to advance to the semis. Seiling’s dominant defense wouldn’t let the Trojans get anything going.
Pester scored again, this time from a yard out early in the second quarter. He capped the quarter with a 12-yard touchdown with 3:55 left as Seiling carried a 24-0 lead into the locker room.
Pester’s fourth score came with 7:16 left in the third before Manuel scored on a quarterback sneak with 1:23 left in the quarter.
The Seiling defense held OBA out of the red zone. OBA’s best drive came in the second quarter, a 15-play drive that started on the Trojans’ 20-yard line and ended on Seiling’s 29 before Boydstun was sacked for a loss of four yards on fourth down.
Boydstun ended completing nine of his 18 passes for 86 yards. He also ran for 37 yards to lead the team after the Seiling defense held OBA junior runnign back Jud Cheatham to -11 yards on the night.
Of OBA’s20 rushing plays, five were for negative yardage. The most explosive play on the ground for OBA was a 17-yard run by Boydstun on the first play of the second half.
Boydstun was sacked three times in the game. Seiling only faced third down six times, converting on half, while OBA converted three of its 12 third downs.
The loss ends the best season in OBA history, as the Trojans achieved the first No. 1 ranking in school history and got to the state semis for the second time in program history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.