After a 46-0 win over Dewar last Friday, OBA has a chance to compete for its first state title.
The only thing in the way: Seiling, a team OBA defeated, 58-34, in week four. That, to this point, is the closest game of the season, margin-wise, for the Trojans this season.
“Just like the last time we played them, they are really good,” said OBA coach Chris Cayot. “They are skilled and have good linemen. They just do a really good job coaching them up.”
Cayot know what to expect out of Seiling. He and Seiling coach Gary Manuel go back a bit to the days before Cayot came to OBA.
“I’ve coached against him before. He does a great job with what they do,” Cayot said. “I have some idea, but he (Manuel) always has some tricks up his sleeve.”
The win last week, and the manner in which they won, gives OBA confidence heading into the semifinals, but the past is the past, Cayot said.
“Honestly, it sounds cliche, but we are trying to go 1-0,” Cayot said. “We let the kids enjoy it over the weekend, but coaches enjoyed it for about a day and then it was back to work. The kids executing the game plan gives us confidence though.”
If OBA can win, it will be just another first to add to the list of accomplishments for OBA this season.
So far, the Trojans have reached their first No. 1 ranking, and held it since beating Seiling, and have had their first undefeated season.
Rankings don’t matter to Cayot though. Everyone is good at this point in the season.
“Once you get a round or two into the playoffs, nobody talks about rankings,” he said. “It’s all about survive and advance.”
OBA also made its first eight-man playoffs, a year after being an independent after coming from 11-man ball.
“We are just trying to win the week in front of us,” Cayot said. “We have had that attitude since district play started. Once we got the win last time against Seiling, it opened our eyes that we could have a special season.”
Each game is hard, but it’s even harder to beat a team twice, especially a team like Seiling, Cayot said.
“Beating a team twice is really difficult,” he said. “It would be easier to get ready for someone else. You would think you got ready for them before, so it would be easy to do it again, but that was like 10 weeks ago. They’ve gotten a lot better.”
Seiling quarterback Kaden Manuel was injured in the third quarter of the previous matchup. Manuel is healthy this time around.
“He looks like he is doing really well,” Cayot said of Manuel’s progress.
Cayot and Manuel’s dad have been friends for a while and text back and forth.
Cayot went through a similar situation when he was in school.
“I broke my leg in high school and didn’t get to play my junior year,” he said. “I broke it on the last play of the first scrimmage, so I have a lot of compassion for a kid that is a junior or senior and has worked as hard as I know he has worked.”
