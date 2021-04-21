Oklahoma Bible Academy is seeing the fruits of a record breaking baseball season.
The Trojans, 20-7, broke a record for the most wins in a season with a 4-0 shutout of Chisholm at the Merrifield Office Supply Plus Tournament Friday.
OBA hopes to add to it Thursday and Friday when it hosts Agra-Carney (7-7) and Glencoe (11-9) in a Class A district tournament.
The Trojans face Agra at noon and Glencoe at 4 with Agra and Glencoe playing at 2. The survivors come back at noon Friday. The district champ advances to regionals.
“We’re excited about hosting,’’ said OBA coach James Cheatham. “It’s been awhile since we have hosted a district. I hope the weather works out for it, we have had a blessed year.”
The Trojans goal had been to have a good enough record to host a district and win it and advance to regionals.
“If you’re good enough to host, you have a good shot of winning it,’’ Cheatham said. “It was a milestone win, I’m very proud of our young men.’’
Connor Colby and Jett Cheatham are both hitting over .400. Cole Davis and Jake Colby, the No. 4 and No. 5 hole hitters, have swung hot bats lately.
Jett Cheatham, Bode Boydstun and Carter Bergdall are the top three pitchers. Coach Cheatham is undecided about his pitching rotation.
“We have gotten where we are because of the pitching staff,’’ he said.
OBA has won five of its last seven and nine of its last 12. They have beaten Pioneer and Chisholm for the first time in the same season “in a long time,’’ coach Cheatham said.
“These kids have played hard,’’ coach Cheatham said. “They are the definition of what it means to be a team. The team as a whole is much better than its parts.’’
Glencoe is coached by ex-Pioneer basketball coach Brady Maxwell.
Pioneer rides momentum into district
No. 8-ranked Pioneer (31-4) will be riding a six-game winning streak when the Mustangs host Frontier (7-11) and Yale (4-15) I in a Class A district.
Pioneer will play Yale at 2. Frontier plays the loser at 4 and the winner at 6. If two teams remain, the championship round will start at 11 a.m Friday. If everyone goes 1-1, Frontier and Yale play at 11 a.m. With Pioneer playing the winner at for the title.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to get on the field and get after it,’’ said Pioneer coach Dave Riesen.
The Mustangs outscored opponents 66-4 in winning their five games at the Merrifield Tournament. They shut out Tmberlake, 9-0 on Monday.
“I think we’re playing our best baseball now,’’ Riesen said. “I hope it carries over into the next two or three weeks.’’
Riesen said he doesn’t know a lot about the competition except “both have some decent arms.’’
“We’re worried more about how we perform,’’ he said.
Pioneer will be without Leyton Parker, who had a torn labrium from football surgically repaired and will be out for the playoffs.
The Mustangs are led by Ty Dennett (.433), Holden Koontz (.382), Dakota Wingo (.397), Kolby Vestal (.323) and Brandon Drewke (.323) and Ty Parker (.357, 49 RBI).
Pioneer will go with a pitching rotation of Dayton Thrower, Holden Koontz and Ty Parker.
“I think if we keep playing like we have been, we’ll be okay,’’ Riesen said. “If we do that, everything should fall into place.’’
Wolverines not dwelling on being road team
Garber (20-5), winners of 13 of their last 14, will be going to Seiling for a district with the host Wildcats and Waukomis (16-16).
Seiling will face Waukomis at noon and Garber at 4. Garber and Waukomis play at 2. The survivors play at 6 in the championship round.
The Wolverines are not bitter about not getting a home district berth despite having the best record.
“We’re not going to dwell on that,’’ said Garber coach Koy Hughes. “We’re going to show what we’re capable of.’’
Pioneer handed the Wolverines their lone loss over that period, 11-1 in the Merrifield Office Supply Plus Tournament on Saturday. It was the first time GHS had reached the finals.
“We just ran into a buzzsaw,’’’ Hughes said. “Everybody has been paying well. We haven’t been passive at the plate. Our pitchers have been throwing strikes and we have played good defense. If we throw strikes and put the ball in play, we’re as good as anybody. I’m proud of the kids. They have done what’s needed to be done.’’
Tye Chester leads the offense with a .536 average and 43 RBI.
Garber beat Waukomis, 10-2 on April 5. Waukomis or Garber has not played Seiling, who is riding a seven-game winning streak. Waukomis is 4-2 over its last six games.
Timberlake eyes revenge
Timberlake (5-15) will be eyeing revenge Thursday when the Tigers go to No. 16-ranked Drummond (13-12) for a Class B district tournament with the Bulldogs and Waynoka (4-10).
Drummond and Waynoka play at noon, followed by Timberlake and Waynoka at 2 and Timberlake and Drummond at 4. A championship game is tentatively set for 6.
The Tigers lost to Drummond twice during the regular season, 11-3 on opening day March 4 and 14-4 last week at the Merrifield Office Supply Plus Tournament.
“Drummond has earned the No. 1 seed,’’ said Timberlake coach Garrett Powell. “Being a fall baseball school, they don’t make the mistakes some of us that play football in the fall do. We’re excited to get after it.’’
Timberlake’s scheduled game with Waynoka was rained out. Drummond and Waynoka have not played this season.
“We’re a young team that has learned a lot as the season has gone along,’’ Powell said. “I thought we played Drummond better last week, but we let things get away from us.’’
Merric Judd, who led the football team to the Class C state finals and basketball to a district crown, has been the leader in baseball as well.
“He is a strong kid who can drive it a long way and is fast kid who can beat out a lot of ground balls for hits,’’ Powell said. “Ethan Jenlink has driven in a lot of runs and has been effective on the mound.’’
Blazers, Broncs to L-S
Cimarron (1-19) and Kremlin-Hillsdale (9-15) will be going to No. 9-ranked Lookeba-Sickles for a Class B regional Thursday.
Cimarron faces Lookeba-Sickles at 11 a.m. and Kremlin-Hillsdale at 1. Kremlin-Hillsdale and Lookeba-Sickles are scheduled for 3.
The Broncs beat Cimarron, 12-4 on April 5. Neither team has played Lookeba-Sickles.
The Blazers have lost six straight. The Broncs have lost three straight.
C-D goes to Hydro-Eakly
Covington-Douglas, 15-11, will go to Hydro-Eakly for a Class A regional Thursday.
The Wildcats, who have won four of their last six, face Hydro-Eakly at 1 and Snyder at 3. They have not faced either team this season.
