Oklahoma Bible Academy’s girls and boys will be entering next week’s Class A playoffs with some momentum after sweeping a doubleheader from Waukomis Saturday at the Trojans’ Gym.
Brianna Colby had 13 points and Lilyan Walden and Conley Cayot added 10 as the No. 16-ranked Lady Trojans (19-2) won their 13th straight game with a 53-26 trouncing of the Lady Chiefs (15-7).
Jake Colby had 19 and Kaleb Mendoza and Brant Owens added 18 as the Trojans used an 18-7 spurt in the final period to beat the Chiefs, 66-56 to raise their record to 7-14. WHS dropped to 4-18.
OBA’s girls were not sharp early as the Lady Trojans were only eight of 28 from the field in leading 22-11 at halftime, but the offense picked up in the second half.
“We left 15 points out there in the first half on missed layups and missed shots,” said OBA coach Randy Roth. “We came in and talked about it at halftime and got some things right (OBA was seven of 15 from the field in a 19-7 third-quarter spurt to go up 41-18). We were really smooth in the second half.”
While OBA was sluggish on offense, the Lady Trojans were dominant on defense. The Lady Chiefs were only eight of 41 from the field overall and were three of 16 at halftime.
Roth singled out sub Karson Jenkins’ play on defense.
“She did a great job,” he said. “It’s encouraging knowing you can mix and match a bit going into the playoffs. It’s always good going in with momentum.”
OBA will face the Cherokee-Woodland winner in the district finals at OBA at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday.
Kynslee Cue led WHS with 17 points.
Lady Chiefs coach Matt Cue said “the good thing is we get to go again Monday (at Kremlin-Hillsdale).”
OBA 66, WAUKOMIS 56 (B)
The Trojans had a 23-2 run to turn a 49-43 deficit into a 66-51 lead after a three by Owens with 3:08 remaining.
Owens was three for three from long distance in the final period. Mendoza had four treys. Colby was the man in the paint opening up Owens and Mendoza outside.
“We felt a sense of urgency,” said Trojans coach Trey Johnson. “We didn’t want to be in another shootout. We have been in enough of those. We said, ‘Hey, let’s put the game to bed.’
“We played well as a team. Having three guys over 15 is a testament to how diverse we can be. I’m proud of the guys. They put together a good win.”
OBA will face Cherokee in an elimination game Friday.
“This is a huge momentum builder,” Johnson said. “Cherokee beat this team, so we know we will have our hands full. Coach (Matt) Guffy does a good job. You know those kids will play their hearts out.”
Blair Landwehr was the lone Chief in double figures with 17 points.
“It (fourth) was a tough quarter for us,” said Waukomis coach Allen Hicks. “We had pressed them the whole game and our guys got a little tired. I’m proud of our effort. Give OBA credit.”
The game ended on a sportsmanship note. Waukomis’ Elisandro Rivera, who has autism, was allowed to hit a three to finish the contest.
“Elisandro is the man for us,” Hicks said. “The nicest thing was how everybody reacted for him.”
