ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Bible Academy started its season on a positive note with a 14-8 win over Drummond on Monday, Aug. 9 at Kellet Park.
The Lady Trojans found themselves down 3-0 through three innings after two bases loaded walks in the first inning and an error that scored a run in the second. The Lady Trojans came back out with a seven-run fourth inning started by a lead-off triple by Cooper Cayot.
The Lady Trojans were walked nine times in the fourth inning and took a 7-3 lead. Cayot extended the lead to 9-5 in the sixth with an RBI-double to finish two for two with three RBIs at the plate. The Lady Trojans allowed nine hits by the Lady Bulldogs and were held to seven.
OBA will play at Okarche at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
