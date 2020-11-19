Oklahoma Bible Academy, coming off its first playoff win in 11 years, has the luxury of going into Friday’s second-round Class A battle with defending state champion and No. 3-ranked Ringling (7-0) with no pressure.
“There’s no pressure at all,’’ said Trojans coach Chris Cayot after Tuesday’s practice. “We’ll just go play and see what happens. We’ll give it our best shot and whatever happens, happens ... you just go out and enjoy it as much as you can. It’s a huge challenge, but a huge opportunity.’’
OBA is coming off last week’s 51-14 rout of Healdton in the first round. It was the Trojans’ first playoff win since beating Salina, 14-0 in the 2009 quarterfinals. It broke a string of four straight first-round playoff losses.
Ringling hasn’t played since shutting out Wayne, 36-0 on Oct. 30. It had a game at Elmore City-Pernell canceled Nov. 6 due to COVID-19 concerns and had a first-round bye. Cayot shakes off the theory Ringling may be rusty.
“It would be nice if they were a lot rusty,’’ Cayot said. “I’m sure coach (Phil) Koons has kept them hooked up and treating it more like a spring practice or whatever keeping them sharp and working on a lot of different things. If they had a little rust, it would be great, but I don’t anticipate that.’’
Koons is 30-2 in his three seasons at Ringling with 19 shutouts. The Blue Devils have allowed only three touchdowns in outscoring opponents 273-18. The defense is led by end River Miller (21 unassisted and 28 assisted tackles) and linebacker Brayden Johnson (17 unassisted and 26 assisted) tackles.
“They do a really good job of scheming and doing what they do best,’’ Cayot said. “That along with being physical and tackling well makes for a good defense.
“They got a lot of different kids that really tackle well and cover the field well. They rotate in their defensive line. They are all really aggressive and do a great job.’’
Cayot emphasized at Tuesday’s practice not being intimidated by Ringling’s reputation.
“They are definitely one of those teams through the ages that are pretty good about getting after people and being physical,’’ he said. “I know they try to be pretty physical and pretty violent.’’
OBA, being a private Christian school, has the image of not being as physical. Cayot, though, doesn’t think his team will be intimidated physically.
“I hope our kids are turning the corner convincing people that we play physical,’’ Cayot said. “Our kids play hard. We demand them to play hard.’’
OBA has had a balanced offense this season averaging 163.4 yards rushing and 143.9 yards passing. Jett Cheatham has scored 28 touchdowns on 17 runs, 10 pass receptions and one kickoff return.
Quarterback Bodie Boydstun has thrown 16 touchdowns.
The Trojans had their highest scoring game of the season against Healdton running for 155 yards and throwing for 187. Boydstun and Cheatham connected on TD passes of 47, 41, 30 and 43 yards and Cheatham had TD runs of six and 24 yards.
“We got the ball out in space and took advantage of a few things Healdton didn’t defend very well,’’ Cayot said. “It just came down to doing a better job of blocking that creates space and we got a few of our athletes, especially Jett out in space.’’
How much Cheatham can get out in space Friday will be the key for OBA.
“That’s always part of the plan,’’ Cayot said. “That’s always the defensive plan against us, too. We’ll see how that goes.’’
Ringling has a run-oriented offense that is averaging 245.1 yards per game and 6.1 yards per carry. The Blue Devils have a number of weapons in the backfield.
Quarterback Karson Daniel has completed 17 of 37 passes for 425 yards and six TDs with four interceptions.
OBA’s defense has allowed an average of 158.7 yards rushing and 93.1 yards passing this season. The defense had a little bit of redemption against Healdton after giving up a season-high 293 yards rushing in a 26-7 loss to No. 9 Tonkawa the week before.
“It was pretty disappointing coming home from Tonkawa,’’ Cayot said. “It was good to get back in the saddle and executing. The defense played really well. Shutting down a team that was a running team felt pretty good.
“We just had a lot of guys make plays when they had to.”
Davis, Cayot said, has been the glue of the 3-3 stack defense.
Cayot said being an underdog will be important for OBA to have a strong start to put pressure on the heavily-favored Blue Devils.
“Anything that happens positive early when you’re trying to upset somebody is going to be great for you,’’ Cayot said. “I’ve been on both sides of that. There’s always a moment early on that something happens good for the underdog and you got to answer the bell if you’re the favorite. The underdog is just trying to make as many of those plays as it can.’’
Ringling is the third ranked team OBA has faced this season. The Trojans have lost to No. 1 Cashion, 53-7 on Oct. 23 and to No. 9 Tonkawa, 26-7. Ringling beat Cashion in last year’s finals.
An OBA assistant coach joked earlier this week that playing the defending state champs “is almost a guarantee to get your name in the paper.’’
The winner will face the Texhoma at Hobart winner next week. Ringling will host if it wins. If OBA and Hobart both win, the Trojans would host the Bearcats next week.
It’s the first-ever meeting between OBA and Ringling.
