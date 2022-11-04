On a cold, windy, and sometimes rainy night at OBA, the Trojans capped the first perfect regular season in school history with a 48-0 win over Pond Creek-Hunter on Friday.
The game was called at the half due to the 46-point rule. The win came on head coach Chris Cayot’s 50th birthday.
“We talked about fighting through adversity, especially the weather,” he said. “I’m proud of our kids for coming out and battling through the cold and wet weather and playing for each other.”
OBA got going early, using a long, methodic drive to go down the field. The drive was capped by an eight-yard score from junior running back Jud Cheatham, the first of a hat trick in the regular season finale.
Pond Creek-Hunter drove down the field, but, as it would be most of the night. The OBA defense wouldn’t allow PC-H to score.
Cheatham scored on the next drive from 18 yards out to make it 16-0.
OBA dominated the time of possession battle, holding the ball for over 25 minutes. The Trojans also won the yardage battle, 207-43.
Bodie Boydstun got his only rushing touchdown of the night, a two-yard sneak to go up 24-0 before Cheatham broke off a 76-yard run to extend OBA’s lead to 32-0.
Cheatham ended with 196 yards on 11 attempts, while PC-H’s leading rusher was Ashton Banks with 17 yards on five carries.
OBA allowed five yards on three completions between Banks and starter Ethan Endminger, limiting the damage PC-H could do.
With the weather factored on, there wasn’t expected to be much passing, despite that, Boydstun, a senior, threw two touchdown passes, the final two scores of the game for the Trojans, a four-yard strike to Harry Nunez and a 12-yard strike to Jakob Colby, also both seniors.
The 10-0 record puts OBA in the playoffs as the top seed in district B-1, the Trojans will host Balko-Forgan next Friday in the first round of the playoffs.
After going 9-1 last season, the first for OBA in the eight-man ranks, the Trojans weren’t playoff eligible.
“We made the decision to go down to eight-man two years ago and a lot of kids weren’t sure about it, there were a lot of people who weren’t sure about it,” Cayot said. “The decision has given our kids chance to compete.”
This year is different, the last loss for OBA was last year against Regent Prep, a school OBA may very well see again down the line.
“As we say, we got baptized into eight-man football,” Cayot said. “Regent is really good. We took our lumps and traveled all over the world, it seemed like to play games. It’s been fun watching these guys grow together.
