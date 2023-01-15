When you’re 2-9, the ball is not bouncing your way. When your 9-2, the shots seem to always fall in.
That was the case for the Oklahoma Bible Academy boys and girls in a split with Southwest Covenant at the Trojans’ gym Saturday.
Andrew Davis scored a layup after running down a bad pass on an inbounds play with 1.2 seconds left to give the No. 20 Patriots (11-3) a 36-35 heartbreaker over the Trojans.
Conley Cayot scored 18 of her game-high 25 points in the first half and Clara Caldwell added 14 as the OBA girls (9-2) won their fourth straight game with a 53-40 triumph over the Lady Patriots (8-6).
The Trojans almost had a miracle finish as Kaleb Mendoza was able to get off a shot off a full court pass from Bodie Boydstun, but the ball bounced off the rim.
OBA missed the front end of two one-and-ones in the last 17.7 seconds which could have given the Trojans the win. OBA was three of 13 from the line.
“It was a tough loss,” said OBA coach Trey Johnson. “We played good defense on that last play. He (Davis) got loose and made a heck of a play. Kudos to them. Bodie made a great pass. We got a good look … it hits the rim … It’s all in God’s hands. He has a plan.”
The missed free throws were painful.
“If we have a three-game winning streak, it all goes down,” Johnson said. “The boys played their hearts out. We’re still in transition from football. I’m proud of them. It would be easy to get down on ourselves, but we’re going to turn it around and keep fighting.”
Mendoza and Jake Colby led OBA with 11 points. Mendoza’s three-pointer with 2:06 remaining gave the Trojans a 35-32 lead.
The game was tight throughout. The biggest lead was five points (SW Covenant twice 15-10 and 20-15).
OBA 53, SW COVENANT 40
Cayot was six of nine from the field with four three-pointers in her 18-point first half effort which helped earned the Lady Trojans a 30-9 lead at intermission.
OBA was playing its fourth game in a five-day period.
“To come out fresh and quick like that was a big plus,” said OBA coach Randy Roth. “It would have been easy to drag a little bit but I was really pleased with the energy, especially early.”
The Lady Patriots were only four of 21 from the field in the first half and could not find an answer for either Cayot or Caldwell.
Cayot was on from the beginning with 12 points in the first quarter.
“It felt good,” Cayot said. “When you’re open like that, you just shoot. We played well as a team. My teammates were getting me open shots.”
“Coach Roth has done a good job of keeping us in shape,” said Caldwell, who had seven points in both halves. She had OBA’s other trey. “I was feeling it. I had a couple of rough games and it was good to get out of a slump.”
OBA had six treys in the first half but none after intermission.
“They adjusted their defense, which opened up other things,” Roth said. “Everybody thinks I’m smart when we have good shooters, I’m a big believer when someone is feeling good, let them do it. The ball was falling for Conley.”
Both of OBA’s losses came to No. 7 Okarche. Roth said he hopes the Lady Trojans will be ranked in Class A for the first time this season when the new poll comes out Monday.
OBA visits Fairview Tuesday before going to the Caney Valley Tournament Thursday.
