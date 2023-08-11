VERDIGRIS — Oklahoma Bible Academy’s volleyball team beat rival Chisholm, 2-0, to conclude a 1-3 day in pool play at the Verdigris Tournament Friday.
The Lady Trojans fell to Inola, 2-0 (25-9, 25-11), Verdigris, 2-0 (25-13, 25-14), and Cache, 2-0 (25-15, 25-20), before sweeping the Lady Longhorns, 25-17, 26-24.
“That rivalry with Chisholm really put a spark under us,” said OBA coach Randy Roth. “We played with a lot more intensity than we did the other three matches. We were real scrappy.”
OBA fought back from a 22-17 deficit in the second set. They tied the game at 22 and won four of the last six points for the match.
“I was proud of how we fought back,” Roth said.
Karson Jenkins was effective blocking at the net, Roth said. Brianna Colby and Lucia Groendyke also stood out.
OBA, 3-3, will face Oklahoma Union, Bethany and Catoosa in pool play Saturday.
Enid went 0-3 in pool play at the Sand Springs Tournament.
The Pacers, 0-5, lost to Mustang, 2-0 (25-18, 25-17), Ponca City, 2-1 (27-29, 25-23, 25-16), and Sand Springs, 2-0 (25-22, 25-14).
“We did not have a great day,” said EHS coach Gabe Watts. “We were good at times and we didn’t play well at times.”
The Pacers will face Yukon, Choctaw and Southmoore in pool play Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.