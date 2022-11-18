Enid News & Eagle
Oklahoma Bible Academy scored early and often on a cold Friday night in beating Waurika 45-0 in a second round Class B football playoff game at Commitment Field.
Jud Cheatham returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, and the rout was on. The Trojans ended the game late in the third quarter on the 45-point mercy rule.
OBA, 12-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class B, will face Dewar next week at a site to be determined. The Dragons beat Pioneer 68-52.
Cheatham, who caught seven passes for 87 yards and ran for 23 yards, also scored on a 27-yard reception from Bodie Boydstun.
Boydstun also threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Harry Nunez and ran for a pair of scores. Boydstun ended up with 185 yards passing and 33 yards rushing.
OBA’s other touchdown came on a 33-yard run by Ian Eastin. He was the leading rusher in the game with 92 yards on nine carries.
The Trojans rolled up 333 yards in offense, while limiting Waurika to just 72 yards.
Kaleb Mendoza intercepted two passes for OBA, while Cheatham added another. Corban Burrell recorded two and one-half sacks.
DEWAR 68, PIONEER 52
DEWAR — Caden Humphries ran for 407 yards and five touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as Pioneer fell in a wild 68-52 Class B playoff game at Dewar.
Pioneer was able to stay close with the Dragons, but never could get the lead. The Mustangs fell behind 14-0, but were able to close to 20-16 at one point in the first period.
They trailed 32-16 after one and 32-24 in the third.
Humphries scoring runs went for 49, 67, 65, 45 and 85 yards.
Pioneer’s other touchdowns came on an 89-yard kickoff return by Christian Morrow and a 3-yard run by Rowdy Hoy.
Pioneer ends the season 6-5.
FAIRVIEW 46,
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE 14
FAIRVIEW — Blake Perez ran for 318 yards and five touchdowns to lead Fairview to a 46-14 win over Christian Heritage in the second round of the Class A playoffs.
Perez’s scoring runs went for 5, 5, 13, 29 and 1 yard.
The Yellowjackets also scored on a 26-yard pass from Jax Bernard to Reed Martens and a 35-yard field goal by Bernard.
Fairview rolled up 583 yards in offense. The Yellowjackets put the game away with a 22-point second period and led 36-7 at the half.
Fourth-ranked Fairview, 12-0, will play Stroud next week at a site to be determined. Stroud beat Commerce 39-20.
TIMBERLAKE 64, MAUD 24
MAUD —Timberlake broke open a tight game in the second half and blew past previously undefeated Maud 64-24 in the second round of the Class C playoffs.
The Tigers, 11-1, will play top-ranked Tipton next week at a site to be determined. Tipton beat Maysville 66-8.
Merric Judd ran for 253 yards and eight touchdowns to lead the Tigers. He scored on runs of 4, 2, 1, 14, 2, 3, 2 and 54 yards.
Timberlake’s other touchdown came on an 8-yard run by Jadon Adkisson in the fourth period.
The Tigers led just 30-24 at the half but outscored Maud 34-0 in the second half.
Timberlake rolled up 475 yards in total offense, with 363 coming on the ground.
Vcake Wassana threw for a touchdown and ran for two for Maud.
LAVERNE 22,
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 0
LAVERNE — Covington-Douglas saw its season end Friday with a 22-0 loss at Laverne.
Felix Teal scored all of Laverne’s points on runs of 10, 10 and 90 yards, as well as two two-point conversions. He ended the game with 182 yards rushing.
Covington-Douglas had a touchdown called back by a penalty, and twice was set back by penalties while driving.
“If it wasn’t for that we could have made it a little more dramatic,” coach Brian Smith said. “We played well, they just played better.”
The Wildcats had 278 yards in offense, 148 on the ground and 130 passing.
Covington-Douglas ends up 9-3 on the season.
VELMA-ALMA 52,
RINGWOOD 6
VELMA — Ringwood’s run in the Class B playoffs came to an end Friday night as the Red Devils lost 52-6 at Velma-Alma.
The Comets put the game away in the second period on Mikey Griffith’s third touchdown pass to top the 45-point mercy rule. Griffith also ran for two touchdowns.
Ringwood’s only score game on 23-yard pass from Jaxon Meyer to Rowdy Schmidt.
The Red Devils end the season 6-6 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 48, KINGFISHER 12
TULSA — Kingfisher lost to Lincoln Christian 48-12 to end its run in the Class 3A playoffs.
The Yellowjackets were held scoreless in the first half, falling behind 34-0 at the break, but scored twice in the third period.
Jax Sternberger scored on an 11-yard run for Kingfisher, while Cade Cooper scored on a 19-yard run.
Kingfisher ends up 8-4.
