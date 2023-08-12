Oklahoma Bible Academy’s volleyball team went 1-2 in the final day of pool play at the Verdigris Tournament Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
The Lady Trojans beat 3A power Oklahoma Union, 25-16, 25-22, before losing to Bethany, 25-13, 25-14, and Catoosa, 25-16, 25-20.
“We’re still unbeaten against teams in our class," said OBA coach Randy Roth. “I felt it was still a good weekend for us."
Brianna Colby was named to the all-tournament team. Kami Jenkins excelled being both a setter (when in the back row) and a hitter (when in the front row).
“We have never done that with her before, but she did really well," Roth said.
The Lady Trojans will go to Tulsa Webster for a match Monday.
Meanwhile, Enid volleyball coach Gabe Watts was encouraged despite the Pacers going 0-3 — 1-2 against Yukon (25-20, 20-25, 25-22), 0-2 against Choctaw (25-22, 25-20) and 1-2 against Southmoore (18-25, 25-20, 28-26).
“We played a lot harder than we did yesterday (when Enid went 0-3)," Watts said. “I think we learned a lot in this tournament."
Libero Marissa Chavez served for eight straight points against Southmoore.
“That got us back into it," Watts said.
Enid, 0-8, will host Putnam City North Tuesday in its home opener. The freshmen play at 4, followed by the JV at 5 and the varsity at 6.
