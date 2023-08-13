ENID, Okla. — Oakwood Country Club took a big step in trying to regain the Enid Ryder Cup by taking a 3 1/2-2 1/2 lead over Meadowlake Golf Course in the fourball matches at Meadowlake Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Oakwood will need six points in the 12 singles matches on its home course Sunday to the the cup away from Meadowlake, which won last year’s, 9 1/2-8 1/2. If there is a tie (9-9), Meadowlake will retain the cup.
Oakwood got wins from the teams of Joseph Crisotomo-Turner Howe, David McIntyre-Corey Boler and Scott Athey-Tobin Mateychick. Meadowlake got wins from Danny Guerra-Josh Winfield and David Turner-Taber Charles, who beat J.J. Fournier and Walker Henson, 1-up, with a birdie on the 18th hole.
Meadowlake’s Josh Bugg and Brandon Bergner drew with John Petersen and Tyler Jankovich in the other match.
“We always have trouble at Meadowlake so it feels good to be up after the first day,” said Oakwood head pro Tim Mendenhall, “but everybody has to play well tomorrow.”
Oakwood 3.5, Meadowlake 2.5
Howe-Crisotomo, O def. Hinkle-Beutelschies
Guerra-Winfield, M def. Fike-Collins
McIntyre-Boler, O def. Cline-Morley
Athey-Mateychick, O def. Betchan-Betchan
Bugg-Bergner, M halved with Petersen-Jankovich
Turner-Charles, M def. Fournier-Henson
Sunday’s singles matches
Oakwood player listed first
10:30 a.m. — Tobin Mateychick vs. Jon Cline; Scott Athey vs. Jay Betchan
10:40 — Craig Collins vs. Levi Hinkle; Ned Fike vs. Josh Winfield
10:50 — J.J. Fournier vs. Josh Bugg; Walker Henson vs. Brandon Bergner
11 — Turner Howe vs. Danny Guerra; Joseph Crisostomo vs. Hayden Betchan
11:10 — David McIntyre vs. David Turner; Corey Boler vs. Taber Charles
11:20 — John Petersen vs. Zac Beutelschies; Tyler Jankovich vs. Mike Morley
