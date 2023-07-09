Ponca City’s Eric Evans and Bruce Maddux will be back to defend their first flight championship when the Oklahoma Senior Golf Association’s State Senior Fourball Championship tees off Monday at Oakwood Country Club.
Fifty-eight teams are entered in five flights. There will be a noon shotgun start at 9 a.m. Monday and a 9 a.m. shotgun start on Tuesday.
The golfers battled the heat a year ago, but recent rains have cooled off temperatures and the course has benefitted from it.
“For the middle of July, the golf course is as good as I’ve ever seen it,” said Oakwood head pro Tim Mendenhall. “It’s going to be very nice for these golfers.”
Evans and Maddux shot a six-under 65 in the partnership tournament on the final day for a 36-hole score of 133, two shots ahead of Enid’s John Petersen and Craig Collins. Jim Lack and John Donaldson lost a card playoff for third with Gary Davis of Yukon and Steve Chapman of Oklahoma City at 136.
“The first (championship) flight has some really good players,” Mendenhall said. “There’s a bunch of scratch golfers and one or two handicappers. It’s going to take going under par in both rounds to win the first flight.”
Collins and Petersen were second to Chapman and Jim Burkett of Oklahoma City in 2021. Chapman and Burkett were at 135, two shots better than Collins and Petersen.
Collins won three senior fourball titles with Rod Billings — 2010, 2014 and 2018. Donaldson and Lack — contenders every year — won the title in 2016.
“I got the monkey off my back,” hollered Donaldson after sinking the winning putt.
“Those teams are playing well,” Mendenhall said. “They will definitely be helped by the home course advantage.”
Mike McGreevy and Dave Diesselhorst of Enid won third flight a year ago and will be in fourth flight this year. They will be joined there by the other Enid team in the field — Tony Leon and Larry Coonrod.
