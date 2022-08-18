Oakwood Country Club will be after its fourth straight victory when the 30th edition of the Enid Ryder Cup pitting OCC against Meadowlake Golf Course tees off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Oakwood.
Six fourball matches will be at Oakwood Saturday. The 12 singles matches will be at Meadowlake, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
One point will be awarded for each singles or four ball win. For a draw, one-half point will be awarded to each team.
Meadowlake will need to score at least 9 1/2 points to take away the cup from Oakwood, which won 12-6 the last two years and 13 1/2-4 1/2 in 2019. Meadowlake won seven straight cups before that. Meadowlake leads the series 17-11-1.
“We need to keep it close Saturday,’’ said Oakwood director of golf Michael League. “Our guys know our course better so it will be to our advantage Saturday but we can’t get behind 5-1. It should be very competitive. Hopefully, our guys can play well.’’
League said Oakwood’s younger players have made the difference the past few years.
“It’s the best 24 players combined from Oakwood and Meadowlake and it’s a lot of fun,’’ said Oakwood head pro Tim Mendenhall. “Both teams are good. It will come down to the short game and who can make putts.’’
League said both he and Mendenhall will keep a close eye on the weather Sunday. The competition couldn’t be made up next week because Oakwood is having its club championship.
Here are the lineups for Saturday (Oakwood players listed first). The singles lineups will be made after Saturday’s competition.
10 a.m. – J.J. Fournier-Walker Henson vs. Darin Busch-Jay Betchan
10:07 — Kyle Tefft-Dave McIntyre vs. David Turner-Jimmy Ladwig
10:15 — Zach Gonzales-Scott Athey vs. Eric Williamson-Brandon Bergner
10:22 — Corey Boler-Kyle Billings vs. Lane Wiersig-Tabor Charles
10:30 — Ned Fike-John Petersen vs. Josh Bugg-Jon Cline
10:37 — Matt Parrish-Craig Collins vs. Randy Webb-Trevor Watkins
