Oakwood Country Club will be after its fourth straight victory when the 30th edition of the Enid Ryder Cup pitting OCC against Meadowlake Golf Course tees off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Oakwood.

Six fourball matches will be at Oakwood Saturday. The 12 singles matches will be at Meadowlake, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

One point will be awarded for each singles or four ball win. For a draw, one-half point will be awarded to each team.

Meadowlake will need to score at least 9 1/2 points to take away the cup from Oakwood, which won 12-6 the last two years and 13 1/2-4 1/2 in 2019. Meadowlake won seven straight cups before that. Meadowlake leads the series 17-11-1.

“We need to keep it close Saturday,’’ said Oakwood director of golf Michael League. “Our guys know our course better so it will be to our advantage Saturday but we can’t get behind 5-1. It should be very competitive. Hopefully, our guys can play well.’’

League said Oakwood’s younger players have made the difference the past few years.

“It’s the best 24 players combined from Oakwood and Meadowlake and it’s a lot of fun,’’ said Oakwood head pro Tim Mendenhall. “Both teams are good. It will come down to the short game and who can make putts.’’

League said both he and Mendenhall will keep a close eye on the weather Sunday. The competition couldn’t be made up next week because Oakwood is having its club championship.

Here are the lineups for Saturday (Oakwood players listed first). The singles lineups will be made after Saturday’s competition.

10 a.m. – J.J. Fournier-Walker Henson vs. Darin Busch-Jay Betchan

10:07 — Kyle Tefft-Dave McIntyre vs. David Turner-Jimmy Ladwig

10:15 — Zach Gonzales-Scott Athey vs. Eric Williamson-Brandon Bergner

10:22 — Corey Boler-Kyle Billings vs. Lane Wiersig-Tabor Charles

10:30 — Ned Fike-John Petersen vs. Josh Bugg-Jon Cline

10:37 — Matt Parrish-Craig Collins vs. Randy Webb-Trevor Watkins

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Campbell is a former sports writer and current part-time writer for the News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Graduate of Oklahoma City John Marshall (1972) and University of Oklahoma. Been at News & Eagle since June 19, 1978. Previously worked at Oklahoma Journal, Midland, Texas Reporter & Telegram, Norman Transcript, Elk City Daily News

Recommended for you