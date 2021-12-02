HELENA, Okla. — It’s been hard to overlook the season the Timberlake Tigers are having so far, after mercy-ruling their first three opponents on their way to their second-straight state title appearance.
Still, even with the success Timberlake has had this season, a key part of the team’s success often goes overlooked.
The Tigers’ offensive line has been dominant this season, and has allowed the team’s talented playmakers to have enough room to make big plays.
All four of the offensive linemen that are seeing playing time for Timberlake are seniors this season — Cade Severin, Jacob Diller, Colten Lormand and Grayson Jaeger. Timberlake head coach Brian Severin said that all four have played on the team for all four seasons, and that they’ve become the leaders of the team.
All four are also 4.0 students according to Severin.
“Every practice they’re doing their best and they’re so intelligent that we can do things offensively that we normally don’t do, but these guys can pick it up so quick,” Severin said. “They make all the line calls themselves and pick up all the blitzes, they do a really good job up front.”
Timberlake enters the Class C title game against Mountain View-Gotebo averaging 52.5 points per game.
Their lowest scoring output of the season came in a 38-0 win over Ringwood in the second game of the season.
Still, the Tigers entered last season’s title game with a high-powered offense, but managed 21 points in loss to Tyrone in the championship game. The Tigers are hoping that having the team fully healthy this season will allow them to finally get over the hump.
“The motivation for us this year is that we didn’t perform very well last year, and I know injuries had something to do with that,” Severin said. “We just felt like we could perform better on the big stage and we worked our tails off all year to get to that big stage, and hopefully we can prove to people that last year isn’t what Timberlake normally does.”
Diller said the team needs to win a state title to feel satisfied with the way the season went.
“Coming off of last season, it’s awesome to be there, but being here at Timberlake, second place is not right,” Diller said. “We’re here to bring home first place and bring home the gold ball and that will make our season complete.”
Lormand said it’s been encouraging to see the way local towns have rallied together to support Timberlake through their run to the state title game.
“We have such a huge support system here and it’s awesome to see everyone from every corner of the county — even different schools coming to support us —just because they love to see us win and love to see us beat the people they can’t beat,” he said.
The game will be played at Southwestern Oklahoma State University on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
