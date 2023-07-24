Milburn Barton and Bob Battisti’s legacies at Northwestern Oklahoma State will be going up a notch.
NWOSU officially announced Monday it’s naming the court at Percefull Fieldhouse after the two former coaches.
The court ceremony will take place before the Rangers doubleheader against Oklahoma Baptist on Dec. 2.
Barton won 414 games as the Ranger women’s coach from 1978-98 and from 2004-10. His teams won two Oklahoma Intercollegiate Conference championships, went to three NAIA national tournaments and had four NAIA All-Americans. His 1980-81 team was ranked No. 1 and finished at 24-2.
Battisti won 374 games in his 21-year tenure with the Rangers with four outright OIC titles and five runner-up finishes. He was the NAIA national coach of the year in 1994.
His son, Cooper, is an assistant at NOC Enid.
Both would serve as athletic directors as well at the school.
“When you think of Ranger basketball, Milburn Barton and Bob Battisti are the top of the list,” said NWOSU president Dr. Bo Hannaford. “They are both great coaches. As a former student athlete, I got to see firsthand the success that both of these coaches had and it was fun to watch. They will always be members of the Ranger family and I am more than excited to honor them this way.”
Barton came to NWOSU in 1977 after coaching the boys and girls teams at Ames for seven years. He was a men’s assistant for a year before being named the women’s head coach.
NWOSU won its first national championship (1999 in football) under Barton’s direction as AD. NWOSU added six additional sports and gained membership in the Sooner Athletic Conference and the Central States Football League.
“I was very lucky to have outstanding young ladies and players who helped us achieve so much success,” Barton said. “I want to thank President Hannaford and it is a extra honor to share it with one of my closest friends Bob Battisti. I will always appreciate the great fan support of Alva and Northwest Oklahoma.”
Barton’s son, Mike, is the boys head basketball coach at Fairview.
Battisti, as the AD, oversaw the athletic department’s move from NAIA to NCAA Division II. He was the founder of the “Vision to Victory,” which raised $2.4 million to help with facility improvements.
“To grasp the fun significance of this honor is breathtaking,” Battisti said. “It was a true privilege to touch paths with so many people who lifted the basketball program and myself up. I am grateful for all the players, the-salt-of-the-Earth people I worked with at NWOSU, the alums and the Alva community. To be recognized with my dear friend Milburn Barton makes this more meaningful. I am truly humbled. Thank you to President Hannaford and athletic director Brad Franz for this honor.”
