Northwestern Oklahoma State’s baseball team made its annual pilgrimage to Enid’s David Allen Memorial Ballpark on Tuesday night, defeating East Central, 9-0 in nine innings.
“It’s a great win,” said NWOSU coach Ryan Bowen. “It was great for us to throw a shutout, especially with four freshmen. It’s very encouraging. We have a young staff and they get better every time we go out.”
NWOSU struck first, with three runs in the bottom of the first after holding East Central scoreless in the top of the inning.
Shaughn Kelly reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Yugo Hamakawa to open the scoring. Brayden Koenig scored Brandon Holdren late that inning on a single and Enid High graduate Hayden Priest rounded out the inning driving home a run after racing to first on an error.
Rangers starter Matthew Potts held the Tigers scoreless in the top of the second before the Rangers added a run in the bottom on a Blake Hoffman single.
NWOSU put up another three spot in the bottom of the third. Priest knocked a run in, along with Fred Buckson and Brett Erickson, to give the Rangers a 7-0 lead.
Neither team scored in the middle innings until a Hoffman single scored a run for NWOSU in the bottom of the sixth to give the Rangers an 8-0 lead.
“It was good to see our bats come alive,” Bowen said. “We scored in different ways. We didn’t hit any home runs today but we were able to manufacture runs.”
The Rangers added on a score in the bottom of the eighth to take a 9-0 lead.
Brooks Bishop, a freshman, came on to close out the game, pitching the ninth and surrendering two hits while throwing 16 pitches.
Potts threw five innings and 70 pitches, allowing three hits. Neither Tate Schuermann nor Zach McEachern allowed a hit. Schuermann threw two innings, while McEachern threw one.
NWOSU is 11-14 in the Great American Conference and 17-21 overall. The Rangers are now on a two-game winning streak and begin a three-game series with conference foe Harding on Friday night.
“This win should give us a lot of confidence,” Bowen added. “Back-to-back wins should give us a boost going into this weekend.”
