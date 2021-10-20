ENID, Okla. — Meadowlake Golf Course tested ten men’s and six women’s college teams at the Ranger Invitational on Monday and Tuesday, and the Northwestern Oklahoma State women’s team took third out of six teams behind a total team score of +60.
Texas A&M-Commerce ran away with the team title with a total score of +39, with four players taking the top four spots in the individual standings and the fifth finishing in sixth place. Sarah Wongsinth (+7) took first over teammate Michelle Becker by one stroke.
Samantha Friday had the lowest round of the day for the Rangers, shooting a consistent 84-85, and finishing 13th at the 36-hole event. Alexis Webb wasn’t far behind, tied for 14th at +31.
The Rangers’ mens team brought two teams, and Luke Cooley led the way with a score of +7. The Northwestern Oklahoma State “B” team came in eighth with a total score of +86.
The Rangers were +12 and in second place after the first round, behind a one-under 70 from Logan Johnson and a 72 by Keenan Hofstad, but were +27 in round two. Missouri University of Science and Technology took home first place in the men’s competition at +11. Erik Olin had the lowest individual score at 140 (-2), beating out Missouri A&T’s Gustav Lijedahl by one stroke.
