{p class=”p1”}The inaugural Northwest Oklahoma Golf League will make its stop in Enid Thursday at Meadowlake Golf Course.{p class=”p1”}The Boys 18-Under will tee off beginning at 8 a.m. That will be followed by Boys 14-Under, Boys 12-Under, Girls 12-Under, Girls 10-Under and Boys 10-Under.{p class=”p1”}Meadowlake Director of Golf Michael League said the tournament is more for learning. Parents will be allowed to caddy for their children.{p class=”p1”}“It’s a way to introduce them (kids) to tournament golf without a lot of pressure,” League said. “It’s good to get some of our local kids into this thing.”{p class=”p1”}Enid is one of six stops on the tour.{p class=”p1”}State Class 2A qualifiers Gabe Jones and Jackson Jones of Pond Creek-Hunter are in the Boys 18-Under field.{p class=”p1”}League estimates a score in the low- to mid-70s (par 71) should win it.
