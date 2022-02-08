Clay Beaumont and Brandon Nicks combined for a one-hitter as Northeast (Neb.) Community College run-ruled NOC Enid, 12-1 in the second game of a baseball doubleheader Tuesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The visiting Hawks pounded out 13 hits in winning the first game, 7-4. Northeast Nebraska took three out of four in the first series of the season.
“We’ll take a lot from this,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “They (Hawks) are a good ball club and they showed us we have a lot of learning to do. This showed us that we still have a lot of work to do. We’ll go back to work tomorrow to correct this.’’
Gray Adams’ RBI single in the second was the Jets’ lone hit of the day. Beaumont struck out five and walked only one in four innings. Nicks struck out one and hit a batter in pitching the fifth.
Adams’ single scored Sam Harris, who was hit by a pitch and went to second on a walk to Turner Pruitt.
“They kept us off balance,’’ Mansfield said. “They are good pitchers, but we aided them by not making adjustments. That’s not a good recipe for us.’’
Every Hawks starter but one had a hit. Northeast blew the game open with a seven-run third inning to take a 8-1 lead, highlighted by a two-RBI triple by Sam Manwarren, a two-RBI single by Kaden Young and an RBI triple by Taylor Gill.
Dylan Mallett allowed four hits and four runs, all earned, in two and one-third innings in taking the loss.
All four of the Jets’ runs in the first game came on home runs.
Blake Scott broke up the Hawks’ shutout bid with a solo blast over the right field fence.
The Jets cut the lead to 6-4 in the sixth on a three-run opposite field homer by Calyn Halvorson. Gavin Haines walked and Zach Escovebo was hit by a pitch to set up the heroics.
Reliever Gage Ingram, though, halted the threat by getting Scott to ground out and striking out Tanner Holliman.
Thomas Kuykendall took the loss for NOC Enid. He allowed six hits and one run over three innings. He struck out two and walked one.
Manwarren was three-for-four for the Hawks with two RBI. Maximo DeLeon highlighted a three-run Northeast fifth with a two-RBI bloop single.
Harrison Taubert scored three runs in going two-for-two with a solo homer in the seventh.
The Hawks scored a run in the second, one in the fourth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Northeast starting pitcher Zach Chiolos allowed only two hits in three innings while striking out five and walking five. He struck out Jack Roubik and Ty Chapman to get out of a bases loaded jam in the third. He had fanned Holliman and Roubik with runners on first and second to get out of the first.
The Jets will be back in action Friday when they host Iowa Central in a 6 p.m. contest at David Allen. The two teams will play a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday.
