MIAMI — Northeastern A&M ended NOC Enid’s softball team’s six-game winning streak by sweeping the Lady Jets by a pair of 6-1 scores Saturday.
The losses dropped the Lady Jets to 14-12 in conference and 24-19 overall.
Chloe Middleton drove in Anna Hester in the fourth for the Lady Jets’ lone run in the first game. The Norsewomen took the lead with five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Taryn Rhodes scored the Lady Jets’ lone run in the fourth in the second game. She singled, went to second on a bunt single by Anna Hester and scored on an error.
The Lady Jets will be back in action Thursday when they host Rose State in a 2 p.m. doubleheader at Failing Field.
