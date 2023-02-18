At an NOC Board of Regents meeting on Wednesday, multiple budget cutting strategies were approved, among those is a plan to eliminate competitive cheer at both NOC Enid and NOC Tonkawa.
“These were really, really tough decisions,” said NOC president Clark Harris. “We (Board of Regents) labored over this for many, many months. We started with hundreds of suggestions in places we could cut and we looked at all those and tried to look at the data as much as possible for where we could save and how much we could save. Some made sense and were easy decisions, but that was not most of these.”
This means the end of the program on both campuses, but Harris said that cheer will continue to be an option for students, but that scholarships will no longer be awarded. Despite that, the class of 2023 high school grads who have signed letters of intent with NOC campuses will receive their scholarships for the 2023-24 year. Beyond that, cheer will be a club-level sport.
Cheer athletes who have verbally committed to NOC will not have their scholarships honored.
Quintero estimated the competitive cheer program gives around $50,000 in scholarships each year.
The move comes as NOC is facing a $1.5 million deficit in next year’s budget according to Harris.
The deficit comes as NOC faces the loss of pandemic funds, which Harris said equaled to about $1.4 million. Those are due to run out this year.
Harris said decreased enrollment over the last10 years was the primary reason for the budget.
Harris said the decrease is a trend, but also said on-ine school has caused NOC to see it’s enrollment go down.
Harris said he would not share numbers an estimate on how much cutting the scholarships would save, but said that it’s a “significant number.”
Outside of scholarships, Harris also said the budget for cheer included coaching salaries and insurance as cheer is a high-risk sport due to some of the tower building cheer does.
Competitive cheer was not the only sport at risk, however.
“We did look at other sports,” Harris said. “We looked at potentially cutting scholarships for different sports. We looked at travel budgets, but the problem is some of that is dictated by the region (NOC plays in).”
That travel is required by the NJCAA.
Even if there was an increase in budget following the 2023-24 fiscal year, competitive cheer looks to be done for the foreseeable future.
“Unless enrollment increases significantly that will probably be the new normal, most likely,” Harris said on if competitive cheer could be moved back to the scholarship-level. “We expect the year after that to be a similar budget.”
Harris also noted that in 2012, 70% of NOC’s budget was coming from state-appropriated funds. Harris said that number is now down to less than 35%.
Strategies for other sports are also being considered.
“We are constantly looking at those,” Harris said. “Other sports, like baseball brings in over 40 players. Very few of those are on scholarships. Most of those students are paying tuition and fees and room and board. We are going to look at those and set some numbers on how many students we expect them to have and it’s probably going to be around that number. Right now, there is not an expected number, If they bring in more students, there will be a benefit to the sport.”
