After a strong first quarter, the Lady Jets couldn’t hold off Northeastern Oklahoma State A&M in the first round of the NJCAA Division 1 Region 2 Tournament at the Stride Bank Center, falling 64-58.
NOC Enid led 18-10 at the end of the first quarter, but a 10-2 NEO run in the first four minutes of the second quarter gave the Lady Norse a lead that the Lady Jets wouldn’t come back from.
Enid was able to limit NEO’s post players in the first quarter but struggled to consistently keep the ball out of the paint for the last three. The Lady Jets came into the game expecting a mismatch in the paint, after all NEO has five players who are 6-foot or taller while Enid’s tallest player is 5-10.
“We knew they would probably try to make some adjustments inside,” NOC Enid head coach Kelli Jennings said, “and I thought (NEO head coach Jim Rowland) did a good job of getting the ball inside and trying to create a dominating inside presence.”
The Lady Norse led for the final three quarters but the Lady Jets never let their lead extend into double digits. They trailed 28-24 at halftime and ended the third quarter down 45-41.
The Lady Jets made a run at the end of the fourth quarter and eventually tied the game with three minutes remaining in the game on an and-one by Hollie Wood.
Jennings also had high praise for her sophomore point guard Abbey Phibbs, who scored 12 points and was able to drive in the lane consistently and find teammates for open looks.
“I think Abbey has grown tremendously all season long,” Jennings said after the game. “She’s just maintained her work ethic I feel like she’s one of those players that bought into a new system and she played with heart.”
The Lady Jets were called for fouls in the last minute of the game that gave NEO opportunities at the foul line. That’s when the Lady Norse were able to stretch their lead and end any comeback hopes by Enid.
Jennings, who is coaching in her first season with the Lady Jets, said she will use what she learned in this game to improve going into next season.
“It’s just one of those things where you go back and you learn and hopefully get better the next time around.”
NEO will face Seminole State College in the semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center.
