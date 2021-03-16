NOC Enid (10-3, 8-2) survived a second-half comeback by Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in a 86-82 overtime win to extend its winning streak to five games.
The Jets were led by sophomore guard Jalen Stamps, who scored a season-high 28 points. Stamps is averaging a team-high 16.5 points per game on 47% shooting from the floor and 49% from deep. Enid head coach Chris Gerber credited Stamps for making big shots when the team needed him late in the game.
“Jalen is Jalen,” Gerber said after the game. “He’s all heart.”
Enid took a 35-25 lead going into halftime, but Gerber told his team that the Norsemen weren’t going to go down easy.
“I told them at halftime, ‘They’re going to be ready,’” Gerber said.
Gerber was right: NEO made a run at the end of the game that left the score tied at the end of regulation. NEO forward Nikita Konstantynovskyi tied his career high with 18 points and notched a double-double with 10 rebounds to go along with four blocks. Enid forward Noah Jordan scored 19 points.
Jordan has now scored at least 19 points in four of his last five games, including a 24-point performance against Seminole State and 22 points against Eastern Oklahoma State.
“We were making shots, but we just weren’t running good stuff ...” Gerber said.
The Jets now have two big wins under their belts in as many games after knocking off undefeated rival Tonkawa last week.
NEO (8-6) has now lost three straight.
Lady Jets stumble against Lady Norse
NOC Enid was unable to carry the momentum from their rivalry win against Tonkawa, falling 51-46 to NEO on Monday night.
The Lady Jets came into the game averaging 67.6 points per game but were held to a season-low 46 in Miami.
The Lady Norse only had two players — Barbara Turkalj (11 points) and Sydney Ellis (12 points) — score in double figures on Monday night, but were still able to hold off the Lady Jets with their defense and balanced offensive attack. Enid’s Madelyn Hankins finished with a game-high 16 points. Hankins came into the night averaging 12 points per game and has scored in double figures in six of the nine games she’s played.
Hollie Wood was Enid’s only other scorer in double figures. The Pryor native scored 10 points after averaging nine points per game coming into the game and has scored in double figures five times.
Both Enid teams will have another game on Saturday when they travel to Connors State College.
The loss dropped the Lady Jets to 5-6 on the season and 3-6 in conference action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.