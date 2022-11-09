Coming off NOC Enid’s first loss of the season, the Jets wanted to rebound with a home win. That’s exactly what they did on Wednesday at the Mabee Center, 91-75 over Jacksonville College.
A close, physical game early turned to an 18-12 lead for NOC Enid a little over five minutes into the game before Jacksonville called its first timeout.
Jacksonville tried to use speed to get open three’s, but the Jets shut it down.
Coming out of the timeout, the Jets went on an 18-4 run over the next six minutes, to lead 36-16 and gain the first 20-point lead of the night for the Jets.
“I thought it was a good way to start tonight,” said NOC Enid coach Chris Gerber. “We punched them in the mouth and did what we needed to do to get that taste (of the loss) out of our mouths, but we need to do that every day.”
NOC Enid rode that momentum to a 47-29 lead at the half.
Coming out of the half, things were different. Jacksonville got back into the game with a 6-0 run to open the second twenty minutes and pull the game to a 14-point NOC Enid lead, 49-35.
NOC Enid went on another run and stretched the lead back to 20 with a 17-10 run over the next seven minutes to lead 66-45.
NOC Enid kept the 20-point lead and grew it to 25 before Jacksonville brought it back. The Jets held an 86-57 lead with four and a half minutes left, but Jacksonville finished on an 18-3 run to make the final score a little closer than the action on the court may have indicated.
“That just goes with the maturity,” Gerber said. “We are young and I think the guys that understand it are the ones that play hard. Once I start making subs, you have guys that are just worried about their minutes and their points, not what got us the 25-point lead.”
Gerber thinks the maturity will work its way in.
“It will come,” he said. “But even the guys that aren’t getting it right now, I have faith that they will get it. It’s always an adjustment coming to college and buying into a role, but they are all good guys. It will just take some growing pains.”
The win makes NOC Enid 4-1 on the season heading into this weekend’s double at NOC-Tonkawa. On Friday, the Jets will play Butler County CC and on Saturday, they will face Kilgore, two big games against very talented teams.
Butler Co. is 4-0, while Kilgore is 1-1 this season.
“We are going to have to bring it,” Gerber said. “They are well respected and highly-ranked, but if we can go out there and compete liek we are supposed to, they will be good games.”
Daylon Andrews led the team with 20 points and was a perfect 3-3 from the three-point line. Jordan Thompson had 19 points and six rebounds, with seven assists. Jaylon Jackson-Curvey had 17 points and nine rebounds.
