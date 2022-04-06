NOC Tonkawa rode the arm of Lynsey Alley to sweep a Region 2 softball doubleheader from rival NOC Enid Tuesday.
Alley allowed only four hits and struck out 11 in the first game in a 7-1 Lady Maverick victory.
She threw two innings of both hitless and scoreless relief while striking out three as the Lady Mavericks rallied back from an 8-4 deficit to win, 10-8.
The double losses dropped the Lady Jets to 5-13 in conference and 13-23 overall. Tonkawa raised its record to 10-4 and 18-10.
Camaryn Alexander scored NOC Enid’s lone run in the seventh when she singled, went to third on a double by Kaycee Babek and stole home.
Meagan Bellar was two-for-four with three RBI to pace a 11-hit Tonkawa attack.
The Lady Jets took an 8-4 lead in the nightcap with five runs in the fourth, but Enid went scoreless the rest of the game. Slater Eck was three for five with two runs scored and a double. Alexis Enslinger, Alexander and Riah Smith all had two RBI.
Tonkawa scored two in the second and third, four in the fifth and two in the sixth. Karsyn Coleman homered and had a sac fly in driving in three runs. Teagan Honer was four-for-four with two runs scored, two RBI and a double, which was one of the big blows in the fifth.
The Lady Mavs scored the winning runs on a fielders choice by Savannah Chenoweth and an RBI single by Honer.
The Lady Jets are scheduled to be off Thursday before going to Seminole for a doubleheader Saturday.
