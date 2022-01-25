WARNER, Okla. — NOC Enid dropped its second game in a row on Monday, falling to conference foe Connors State College, 81-71 on the road.
The Jets led 37-32 going into halftime before being outscored 49-34 coming out of the break. The Cowboys got a big scoring boost from Jordan Tillmon and Jahcoree Ealy in the second half.
The pair combined for 34 points to close out the game. Tillmon went five for six from the line and Ealy was eight of 10.
Tillmon finished with a game-high 22 points and Ealy added 20. Sophomore Quentin Harvey scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the first half.
Neither team relied on outside shooting for their points in the game. NOC Enid knocked down four shots from outside with only one of those coming after halftime, while Connors State had just three.
Jlynn Counter (14) and Keyshon Spotwood (10) were the Jets’ other two double digit scorers in the game. Chris Wiseman scored all eight of his points after halftime.
On Thursday, NOC Enid dropped a home game to Eastern Oklahoma State College, 104-92. The losing streak comes on the heels of a three-game winning streak that included wins over Western Oklahoma State College and Seminole State College (No. 5 in Region 2, 4-3).
NOC Enid entered the day ranked No. 8 in Region 2, sitting two games back of the top half of the conference. Now, the Jets must prepare for a difficult stretch in their season that will include a home meeting with Murray State College (No. 2 in Region 2, 4-2) and a road game against rival NOC Tonkawa (No. 3 in Region 2, 5-3).
Before that, the Jets will host Redlands Community College on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Mabee Center.
The Lady Jets came away with a runaway win over Connors State, 70-45 on Monday. NOC Enid improves to 3-3 in conference play after coming into the day ranked No. 6 in Region 2.
