As announced on Thursday, NOC is moving its men’s and women’s soccer teams from the Tonkawa campus to the Enid campus beginning this fall.
Coach Michael Duroy is excited about the move, as NOC will be playing at the newly opened Advance Soccer Complex.
“We are super excited,” Duroy said. “That facility (Advance) is amazing. We are extremely excited.”
It won’t be the first time some of the players have seen the complex, as Enid hosted the 2022 NJCAA Region 2 tournament.
With the knowledge of a possible move in mind, Duroy had the teams tour their new surroundings.
“We knew it was a possibility, so before the players left, the week before finals, we came over and toured,” Duroy said.
The players were told in a team meet, with most of them being receptive, Duroy said.
Players are excited, but it’s bittersweet.
“Players are excited, but some are obviously sad to be leaving Tonakawa,” Duroy said. “I understand that. They have made friends and they are loyal to their school, but I think they understand it’s a good move for the program.”
Duroy said no players have indicated that they will be transferring out.
The process of moving a whole team isn’t easy, but is helped by the fact that the complex already has a lot of the items the Jets will need.
“Anything we are going to need to have is already provided,” Duroy said. “It’s almost like a turn-key operation. They (Advance) have so much stuff that we don’t have to bring as much as we would if we would be going to a lower-quality facility. In a way, it’s almost like we are starting new.”
High school seniors who have signed Letters of Intent to NOC Tonkawa will be released and can sign with NOC Enid, Duroy said.
Duroy expects an up-tick in recruiting in Northwest Oklahoma due tot he program and the quality facility. He expects this to help grow the game in the area.
“I think it’s going to be great for Northwest Oklahoma soccer,” he said. “There have been so many good coaches in the area, Craig Liddell, Tim Lavoie, there’s been just tons of guys who have developed players in Enid.”
Duroy says he expects the team to move in on Aug. 4. Most games will be played on either Wednesday or Sunday.
“It’s going to be great for the game of soccer in Northwest Oklahoma,” said Mike Steinke, Executive Director of the Advance Soccer Complex.
