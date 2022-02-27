Calyn Halvorson doubled home Sammy Harris in the bottom of the seventh to give NOC Enid a 3-2 win over Des Moines Area Community College and a split of a baseball doubleheader with the Bears Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Bears won the first game, 3-0.
The Jets trailed 2-1 going into the seventh, but Turner Pruitt tied the game with a home run. Jack Roubik singled but was forced at second by Harris. Halvorson, though, delivered the winning blow.
“It was a good way to go out," said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “We had to have two good at-bats to set up Calyn, and he delivered for a hard-earned win."
Tanner Holliman had driven in Halvorson in the sixth. Thomas Kuykendall allowed only four hits and struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings before giving way to Murphy Gienger, who struck out four in 1 2/3 innings in getting the win.
Pierce Mcelyea was the hard-luck loser in the opener, allowing only four hits and striking out 11 over seven innings. The Jets managed only two hits — a single by Halvorson and a double by Ben Lawson.
“He pitched well," Mansfield said. “He deserved a better fate."
NOC Enid will face DMAC at noon and Seminole at 5 p.m. Sunday at David Allen. DMAC and Seminole will play in between.
DMACC sweeps Lady Jets
No. 4 ranked Division II Des Moines Area Community College swept a softball doubleheader from NOC Enid, 6-3 and 8-1 Saturday at Failing Field.
Ashley Mccause’s three-run homer in the third provided all of the Lady Jets’ runs in the first game. It scored Brook Fleming, who was two-for-three and Kaycee Babek ahead of her.
Des Moines scored two in the fifth and one in the sixth to break the 3-3 tie. Madison Gabeau, who allowed seven hits and six runs in five innings of work took the loss.
Jada Collins and Emma Dighton homered for Des Moines in the second game. They made a game a rout with a four-run seventh. Anna Hester’s RBI double in the fourth scored Fleming for the Lady Jets’ lone run in the fourth.
Ringwood’s Reagan Detrick took the loss for the Lady Jets.
NOC Enid, 7-7, will host Division II No. 6 Kirkwood (Mo.) in a noon doubleheader at Failing Field Sunday,
