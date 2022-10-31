NOC Enid’s men’s and women’s basketball teams open the season on Tuesday.
The men open at 7 p.m. against On Point Academy, run by Enid boys coach and Enid Outlaws owner Jonathan Reed. The women open at 5:30 against Oklahoma Wesleyan’s junior varsity team, the first of three games against JV teams to open the season.
The women are coming off a 14-9 season that saw the Lady Jets get to the postseason, but make an early exit at the hands of NOC Tonkawa.
The women were 12-5 in conference and scored 69.5 points per game last season, while shooting 38.4% from the field and 31.8% from the three-point line.
The Lady Jets scored at least 80 points in three games last season, all wins.
Of the 14 Lady Jets on the roster, all but two are from Oklahoma, including freshman Ashlan Light, from Garber.
Seven players return for the Lady Jets, accounting for 52.7 of the 69.5 points scored last season. Of the seven, both Lakysia Johnson and Tegan Jones led the team with 15.3 points per game last season. Jones also played the most minutes per game last season, seven per game in 21 games.
The Lady Jets will play seven home games in a row to open the season before a road game Nov. 25 at NOC Tonkawa.
A 13-19 season last year for the Jets ended in the Region 2 semifinals with a loss to Connors State.
The Jets were 4-12 in the conference during the regular season.
In 32 games last season, the Jets scored 74.9 points per game and shot 42.5% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point line.
Four players return from last season’s team.
Jordan Thompson, a transfer from Oklahoma Baptist, will make his NOC debut. Jaylon Jackson-Curvey and Daylon Andrews transferred in from Murray State.
The Jets are on the road for the next three games and come home to play against Jacksonville College. The Jets end the month with three home games against Southwest Christian, Redlands and Murray State before a showdown with Tonkawa on the road.
