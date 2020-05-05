Northern Oklahoma College Enid women's basketball coach Scott Morris is leaving the program after 19 years according to a press release from NOC on Tuesday.
According to the release, Morris will be leaving to become the boys varsity head basketball coach at Stillwater High School.
Morris' teams compiled a total of 456 wins during his tenure including five appearances in the NJCAA Division 1 women's national basketball tournament. The Lady Jets went 21-9 this past season, its 18th straight season with 20 or more wins. The Lady Jets were within one win of reaching the women's national tournament for a sixth time this past season, but came up short against Murray State in the Region 2 championship game.
"Coach Morris has done a tremendous job at Northern Oklahoma College," said NOC athletic director Jeremy Hise in the school's press release. "He has built a program from the ground up. His program represents everything we value at Northern."
Morris, who started the program at NOC Enid, has coached 12 NJCAA All-Americans and over 50 academic All-Americans at NOC Enid.
"His teams have demonstrated academic excellence and athletic excellence," Hise said. "We will miss him and wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors."
