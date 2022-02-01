LaKysia Johnson and Tegan Jones both scored 22 points to help lead NOC Enid’s women to a come-from-behind 89-79 double overtime victory over Murray State on Monday at the Mabee Center.
The Jets men — down to seven players because of COVID-19 quarantine — battled the Aggies down to the end before falling 81-79 on a alley-oop dunk by Lavell Brodnex. Jlynn Counter had 27 in a losing cause while Quentin Harvey and Enrigue Molina had 15.
The Lady Jets outscored the Lady Aggies 12-2 in the second overtime. Murray State was only one of nine from the field while Jones had five of her 22 points.
NOC Enid overcame a 12-point disadvantage by outscoring the Lady Aggies, 20-8 in the final period with Averi Zinn completing the run with a three with 17 seconds remaining to make it 68-68.
Murray State’s Briana Knabe had hit a 3 at the buzzer to send the game into a second overtime at 77-77.
NOC Enid had blown a 41-37 halftime lead by going only two of 13 in the third quarter.
The Lady Jets had seven 3’s combined in the fourth period and in overtime. Jade Hazelbaker had 14 while Aleisha Hester had 10.
“They fought so hard,’’ said Lady Jets coach Kelli Jennings. “We had players step up and hit big shots. It was fun to watch. We started to hit shots the last few minutes of the fourth quarter and controlled the boards. We had given up too many transition and easy buckets and let them get too many offensive rebounds. We made those two adjustments and that put us in the win column.’’
In the men’s game, the Jets took a 74-72 lead on a dunk by Jaden Robinson with 2:33 left. They had led only twice before that (2-0 and 16-15).
NOC Enid’s Enrigue Molina tied the game at 79 with his fifth 3 of the second half, but the Aggies were able to win on the alley-oop dunk.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them,’’ said Jets coach Chris Gerber. “They played with a lot of effort and heart. They trusted the game plan and each other. We came up short, but that’s what basketball is about. It was the kind of heart and pride we need to finish the season with.’’
The Lady Jets (7-7, 5-4 conference) and Jets (9-13, 2-7) will travel to NOC Tonkawa, weather permitting, Thursday.
