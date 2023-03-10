MUSKOGEE — LaKyshia Johnson had 19 points as the NOC Lady Jets moved to within one game of the NJCAA National Women’s Basketball Tournament by beating Connors, 79-62, Friday night.
The Lady Jets will face Murray State, an 84-60 winner over Eastern Oklahoma, at 4 p.m. for the championship.
Western Oklahoma held off a furious NOC Enid comeback to outlast the NOC Enid men, 99-97 in the Region 2 men’s basketball semifinals at Muskogee High School Friday.
NOC Enid’s women led the entire game with quarter leads of 20-9, 39-19 and 60-36.
Johnson was joined in double figures by Tegan Jones with 12, Libbi Zinn with 11 and Braylee Dale with 10.
NOC Enid, 17-8, has lost to Murray State twice this season, 51-40 and 68-43,
WESTERN 99, NOC ENID 97
The Jets trailed 56-32 at halftime thanks to the Pioneers’ red-hot three-point shooting but NOC Enid steadily cut the lead.
Ryan Kelly gave the Jets the lead 97-96 with a three-pointer with 28.2 seconds left but the Pioneers were able to score off a cutback to go up 98-97.
Daylon Andrews, the hero the day before in a 68-65 win over Murray State, missed a shot that would have given the Jets the win. Western hit a free throw for the final two-point margin.
“We showed a lot of heart,’’ said NOC Enid coach Chris Gerber. “I couldn’t be more proud of this team and how they responded. The ball always doesn’t fall in your favor. Western made some big plays and you have to credit them for that.’’
Gerber said the strategy at the end was for Andrews to take the shot.
“We wanted the ball in his hands,’’ Gerber said. “They knew that too and they did a good job defending him.’’
NOC Enid finishes the season at 22-10.
A three-pointer by Jordan Thompson cut the lead to 94-92 with a minute left. Daylon Andrews, after a Western turnover, hit two free throws to tie the game at 94.
Chang Hoth led Western with 33 points.
Kevion Hudson led NOC Enid with 20 points while P.J. Twa had 15, Andrews 13, Cahlese Lee with 13 and Thomapson 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.