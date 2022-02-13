LaKysia Johnson scored 32 points as the NOC Enid women held off arch-rival NOC Tonkawa, 80-74 Saturday for their sixth straight win.
The Mavericks gained a split in the men’s game with a 82-69 victory.
As Lady Jets coach Kelli Jennings predicted, the NOC Tonkawa women kept the game close, but NOC Enid played well enough to get the win to boost its record to 10-7 overall and 8-4 in conference.
“It was far from what we hope it would be, but we got a win and that’s what we came here for,” Jennings said. “There are still so many areas that we need to improve on.”
The Lady Mavs cut the lead to 77-74 late in the game, but a Tegan Jones layup and a free throw would give the Lady Jets their final six-point margin.
“The girls hit the free throws down the stretch,” Jennings said. “It was definitely a team win. I wouldn’t say it was the most efficient we have been on offense or the most disciplined we have been on defense, but we will take it.”
Johnson, though, was more than efficient.
“She found a way to get above the defenders,” Jennings said. “She did a good job attacking the rim.”
The NOC Enid men stayed close most of the game, cutting the lead to 70-67 with approximately four minutes to go. The Mavs, though, ended with a 12-2 run to boost their record to 19-6 overall and 9-3 in conference.
The Jets dropped to 10-15 and 3-9. They have lost six of their last seven games.
“We fought well,” said NOC Enid coach Chris Gerber. “We played OK on defense. We let a couple of their shooters catch fire late in the game. I wanted them to be more aggressive at the rim. We did in spurts, but definitely not for 40 minutes.”
Jermaine Butler led the Jets with 15 while Dakoda Joachim and Quentin Harvey had 11. Nick Cham led the Mavericks with 15 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Cam Malray and Syrus Grisby had 12.
The Mavs led at halftime, 41-33.
The NOC cagers will host Seminole State in a 5:30 p.m. women’s-men’s doubleheader on Thursday at the Mabee Center.
“I was pleased with our effort,” Gerber said. “We just need to keep being aggressive and getting stops on defense instead of fouling them and letting them shoot free throws.”
