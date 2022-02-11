Tegan Jones and LaKysia Johnson combined for 51 points as the NOC Enid women routed rival Northeastern A&M, 75-59 Thursday night.
It was the fifth straight win for the Lady Jets, who are now 9-7 overall and 7-4 in conference.
Jones had 28 points, going eight of 13 from the field, six of 10 from three-point range and six of seven from the line.
Johnson, coming off the bench, had 24 points. She was nine of 14 from the field and five of six from the line.
“Tegan got the open shots outside and we hit the high post,” said NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings. “We found the open shooters. We played as a team. We got the right girls the right shots. We’re excited to get a road win.”
The Lady Jets were 10 of 21 from three-point range for 47.6% and were 25 of 58 from the field for 43.1%. They were 15 of 23 from the foul line for 65.2%.
The Norsewomen were only 22 of 55 from the field for 40% and eight of 25 from three-point range for 32%.
NOC Enid raced off to a 25-17 first quarter lead and did not look back. It led 45-28 at halftime and 61-42 after three periods.
NEO 76, NOC ENID 59 (M)
The Norsemen raced off to a 49-26 lead on their way to beating the Jets, 76-59 in the men’s game.
The loss dropped the Jets to 10-14 overall and 3-8 in conference.
NEO led 49-26 at halftime.
“We weren’t ready to play against a really good team,” said Jets coach Chris Gerber. “They were able to hit some shots early. I challenged them in the second half and we held them to 26 points. We answered the call, but we put ourselves in too big of a hole.”
Quentin Harvey led NOC Enid with 15 points. Chris Wiseman had 12.
NOC Enid travels to NOC Tonkawa for a 6 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.
