Blake Scott drove in Ben Lawson with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth to give NOC Enid a 6-5 win over NOC Tonkawa in the second game of a Region 2 baseball doubleheader Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The visiting Mavericks scored 10 runs in the top of the sixth in winning the opener, 12-5. NOC Tonkawa had scored two runs in the top of the ninth in the nightcap to tie the game at 5-5.
Ben Lawson opened the ninth with a triple to the left center field wall. Calyn Halvorson and Tanner Holliman were walked intentionally to set up Scott’s heroics.
“I knew they were going to walk Cal and Tanner, and I would have to come up with the bases loaded,” Scott said. “I was just trying to hit something hard in the air to get the sacrifice fly. I knew what was at stake … this was a big deal for us to get our first series win of the year.”
Scott was involved in the other big play of the game in the fourth with Tonkawa ahead 1-0. With Halvorson on second and Holliman on first, Scott bunted to first baseman Geovanni Brown, whose throw to third would roll to the left field wall, allowing all three runners to score. Turner Pruitt later singled in Jack Roubik.
“You have to find a way to win it,” Scott said. “The big part of it was getting people on in front of me. They trusted me and I trusted them.”
The win kept NOC Enid at .500 (8-8) in Region 2 and 17-22 overall. NOC Tonkawa dropped to 6-14 and 23-20.
The Jets played errorless defense in the second game. Third baseman Ty Chapman made a spectacular stop to start a double play which would end a Maverick threat in the eighth.
“The outcome was decided by a lot of plays that don’t show up in the box score,” said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield. “We were able to capitalize on stuff that chaos gives you. When they punch us in the mouth in the ninth, our guys were ready to go.”
Zach Roden allowed only two runs in seven innings on the mound. Enid’s Maddox Mayberry allowed both runs in the ninth but got the win. He got Barrett Rose to fly out with runners on first and third to end the inning.
The Mavericks, in the first game, sent 15 batters to the plate in the sixth after being held scoreless by Jets starter Thomas Kuykendall for the first five innings. A three-RBI double by Mitchell Lucero would be the big blow.
Holliman was three for three for the Jets with a three-run homer in the seventh. Josh Hendricks and Shea Morrison had the other RBI.
“We just had some bad luck in the first game,” Mansfield said. “We were in the zone with some good quality pitches … sometimes baseball can be a cruel sport.”
The Jets will host Hesston at the on-campus Failing Field on Tuesday and will return to Region 2 play Wednesday when they host Redlands in a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
