Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning hours, then partly cloudy and windy. High around 85F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.