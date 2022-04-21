Northern Oklahoma College Enid’s baseball team will be trying to create some space in the middle of the Region 2 playoff race when the Jets visit Carl Albert for a 1 p.m. doubleheader Thursday.
The two teams will complete the four-game series with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Jets are tied for third in the Region with Murray State and South Arkansas Community College at 10-10. Carl Albert is seventh at 9-11. Redlands is eighth at 8-16.
The top seven teams advance to the Region 2 tournament with the survivor of the Kansas-Missouri district, which will be played at David Allen May 12-15.
NOC Enid’s remaining two series are with league leaders UA-Rich Mountain (17-3) and Western Oklahoma (14-6).
“It’s another big series for us to compete and win,” said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “It’s absolutely important that we go out and create some space between us and those guys to make us more comfortable, because crazy things can happen. We need to go out and win the next three series.”
Murray State faces Redlands and South Arkansas meets UA-Rich Mountain. Sixth-place National Park College (11-13) has a four-game series with Western.
Carl Albert’s Dylan DeButy leads the Region in home runs with 14. Cody Greiner and Matthew Holzhammer are 1-2 in ERA (2.22 and 3.48).
“They always have some guys who can hit it and some guys who can throw it,” Mansfield said.
The Jets are coming off being swept at Redlands, 2-1 and 5-4 Saturday after taking two from the Cougars on April 13.
“Those were well-played games,” Mansfield said. “We came up a little short. We have had two good days of practice and we’re ready to go.”
The Jets will go with Piercen Mcelyea and Murphy Gienger on the mound Thursday. Tanner Holliman is fifth in the Region in home runs with 11. Jack Roubik leads the team with a .375 batting average.
