NOC Enid's baseball team will try to bounce back from being swept by Western Oklahoma State on Sunday (5-1, 11-3) when the 24-19 Jets visit Butler County (Kan.) Community College for a single 2 p.m. game Tuesday.
The Grizzlies, 21-12, are coming off a split with Seward County (11-9 loss and 9-6 win) on Sunday.
“This is another opportunity to get better and fine-tune some things that we need to work on,'' said Jets coach Scott Mansfield.
Jackson Olivi will be NOC Enid's starting pitcher but Mansfield said he plans to use several different pitchers.
“We have some guys that need to toe the rubber,'' he said. “This gives us a chance to give some guys innings who haven't pitched in awhile.''
The Grizzlies are led by Josh Cameron (17 homers, 47 RBI, .403 average). Chisholm product Braden Meek is 5-2 this season with a 5.23 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 43 innings. He threw five innings and was the winning pitcher in a 18-8 win over Seward County Thursday.
Enid-native Ambren Voitik is hitting .396 with 11 homers and 39 RBI.
The Jets' scheduled doubleheader at rival NOC Tonkawa Wednesday has been moved to Sunday because of weather concerns. The two teams will play a 1 p.m. doubleheader Friday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Mansfield was upbeat despite being swept by Western.
“We had a chance to win three out of four of those games,'' he said. “All I ask the guys is give us a chance to win. We can still be the top team in the region, this gives us another opportunity to get better.''
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.