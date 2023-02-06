After a weekend sweep of Redlands, NOC Enid welcomed rival NOC Tonkawa to the Mabee Center on Monday night.
The result was a copy of the games against Redlands, as NOC Enid swept the Mavericks. The Lady Jets won 77-54 and the men won 88-82.
The Lady Jets started fast, going up 4-0 within the first two minutes, thanks to agreesive defense force the Mavericks to turn the ball over.
The Lady Jets were just as aggressive on the boards, stealing second chances from Tonkawa and cashing in on the offensive end.
NOC Enid held a 17-13 lead after ten minutes, but NOC Tonkawa went on a 4-0 run to start the second quarter to tie the game. Later in the quarter, Tonkawa went on a 9-5 run to go up 31-25, but NOC Enid came back on a 6-0 run of its own before Tonkawa hit a buzzer-beater to go up 33-31 at the half.
A 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter gave NOC.
Enid its first 1-point lead of the game and the Lady Jets eventually stretched it to 14
The Lady Jets took control in the final 10 minutes to seal the deal. Jada Hazelbaker let the Lady Jets with 26 points and was 8-8 from the free throw line. NOC Enid was 15-19 from the charity stripe.
NOC Enid is 12-5 and 7-3 in conference play. The Lady Jets are now on a four-game winning streak
"We knew it was going to be a battle from start to finish," said NOC Enid coach KElli Jennings. "It helps to win when you make baskets."
NOC ENID 88, NOC TONKAWA 82 (Men's)
NOC Tonkawa jumped out to a 5-0 lead 1:30 into the game and the Jets were playing from behind for much of the game, but came up big late.
"Credit to Tonkawa, they came in and gave us a fight," said ?NOC Enid coach Chris Gerber. "We had somethings we had to adjust and lock in to, but we were able to maek plays and stick together as a team."
NOC Enid gained an 18-13 lead at the 11:45 mark of the first half, after an 18-8 run over the last seven minutes saw the Jets find a rhythm shooting the ball.
That lead vanished by the 2:30 mark of the first half, with Tonkawa leading 36-30.
The Jets stormed back and hit a buzzer-beater at the end of the first half, but still trailed 42-41.
"That play by Ryan (Kelly), he has been doing that all year," Gerber said. "He just makes plays. He can shoot the ball. That was a big play to give us momentum."
The buzzer-beater did give the Jets confidence and NOC Enid used that confidence to tie the game 44-44 a minute into the second half.
NOC Enid pulled ahead, but NOC Tonkawa fought back. With the score 77-74, in NOC Enid's favor with 4:30 left, the Jets went on an 11-8 run to close out the sweep of rival Tonkawa and move to 19-5 and 9-1 in conference play.
"We were getting sped up, especially that last four or five minutes," Gerber said. "Raul (Nunez) got some tough layups but they sped us up and we weren't able to get our continuity on offense."
The Jets are on a four-game winning streak. Daylon Andrews (27) and Nunez (21) both went over 20 points for the Jets.
NOC Enid is on the road at Western Oklahoma State on Thursday.
