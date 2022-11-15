After going 4-3 in early season non-conference play to open the season, NOC Enid's Men's team opens the conference slate Thursday at home vs. Redlands.
The Jets have wins over OnPoint Academy, Mid-American Christian, South Plains and Jacksonville College, but are on a two-game losing streak after dropping games at NOC Tonkawa over the weekend to Butler County, 84-77 and No. 9 Kilgore, 85-78.
The other loss this season was a 77-68 defeat at the hands of Missouri State-West Plains.
"Overall, we have had a good start to the season," said head coach Chris Gerber. "We played some really good teams in a short amount of time and feel we have competed and gotten better in a short time frame."
While Gerber feels good about the team, the losses show there is room for work.
"Obviously there is room to improve on," he said. "With conference games starting Thursday, I feel we are ready. The goal is to continue to grow and get better and progress as the season goes.
The Jets have a tough conference slate ahead — Redlands on Thursday and Murray State on Monday, both at home. Redlands is 4-3, Murray State is 5-3. NOC Enid will travel to Tonkawa after the Thanksgiving break.
"They will all be tough opponents," Gerber said. "Two of the three are first year coaches. Luckily, two of the three are home games for us. We need to protect ho
Jordan Thompson (15.7) and Daylon Andrews (14.3) lead the team in points per game. Both are transfers. Thompson from Oklahoma Baptist, Andrews from Murray State. Thompson is shooting 40.4% from the floor, While Andrews is shooting 41.7%, both have started all seven games this seasonb.
Another Murray State transfer, Jaylon Jackson-Curvey, leads the team in rebounds per game with 6.9 per game and has stated all seven games for the Jets this season.
Thompson also leads the team six six assists per game. Andrews is averaging four steal per game and Chris Wiseman is averaging 1.4 blocks per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.