NOC Enid’s baseball team, coming off a split of a doubleheader with Western Oklahoma Sunday, will face Region 16 champion East Central of Missouri at 10 a.m. Thursday in the first round of the NJCAA Division II Plains District at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Falcons, the No. 3 seed, qualified for the tournament by beating North Central Missouri College, 11-1and 5-3 in a best-of-three series last weekend.
“We don’t know much about them,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield, “but they have earned their way into this tournament. We’re going to have to play our brand of baseball and respect the opponent. We want to keep everything in perspective.’’
The Jets, 16-16 in Region 2 and 26-30 overall, lost the first game to the Pioneers, 12-9 but won the nightcap, 16-12 getting two home runs from Brayden Bock. Sammy Harris and Holden Yoder also homered.
Mansfield emptied his bench with Bock and several other reserves making key contributions. Will Fleece and Gavin Haines had doubles. Gray Adams had a double and a triple. He used six pitchers with Jacob Brandenburger getting the win,.
“We got some guys that we will have to rely on the next few days some at-bats and some innings,’’ Mansfield said. “We stuck with our approach and overcame some adversity. We played well. We feel pretty good about it.’’
The Falcons, 20-24, hadn’t won a champioship since 2001.
Pitcher Alfred Ulloa threw a four-hitter in the first game with Grant Beck collecting three RBI. Hudson Stark allowed six hits and struck out eight over six and one-third innings in the second game.
Seth Shannon and Mario Columbo homered.
The East Central-NOC Enid winner will face the Western (37-18) and Carl Albert (22-34) winner at 4 p.m. Friday. The losers play at 10 a.m.
Other first round games Thursday pit No 1 seed UA-Rich Mountain (35-16) against No. 8 seed Southern Arkansas (22-30) at 7 and No. 4 seed Murray State (30-23) against No. 5 seed National Park (28-23) at 4.
The winners bracket finals are set for 4 p.m. Saturday. The first championship game is set for 6 p.m. Sunday. If a second final is necessary, it will be played at 3 p.m. Monday.
