NOC Enid’s baseball and softball teams will be trying to move up in the Region 2 standings with doubleheaders Saturday.

The Jets baseball team (8-6 conference and 17-16 overall) travels to Murray State (8-6, 24-10) in Tishomingo for a 1 p.m. twinbill.

The two teams are tied for fourth in the standings, percentage points behind NOC Tonkawa (7-5), who will be facing SAU Tech (3-9) in a four-game series Saturday and Sunday.

NOC Enid swept Murray State, 6-5 and 18-8 Wednesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Jakob Brandenberger and Maddux Mayberry are scheduled to pitch for the Jets.

The Lady Jets softball team (6-4, 16-11) will be hosting Northeastern A&M (2-8, 9-21) in a 2 p.m. doubleheader at Failing Field.

NOC Enid is third with Eastern in the Region 2 standings. NEO is in seventh. The Lady Jets split with Connors Thursday, winning the first game, 5-1 and losing the second 13-7.

“We have to put that one behind us and get prepared for Saturday,’’ said NOC Enid coach Megan Hill.

The Lady Jets will be on the road for the next four series after Saturday not returning home until facing Western on April 22.

