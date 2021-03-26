The Jets went on the road and defeated Redlands College 81-71, earning their seventh win in eight games.
Neither team was able to find the bottom of the net with any consistency in the first half but NOC Enid was able to get enough to fall to carry a 36-26 lead into the break. Jets head coach Chris Gerber said his team allowed too many second chance points in the first half.
“First half we defended really well but gave up too many offensive rebounds,” Gerber said after the game, “So we really focused on that at halftime. Second half we got quality looks and we were able to knock them down tonight.”
Enid got a big boost from sophomore forward Noah Jordan who scored 20 points. Jordan came into the game averaging 13.4 points per game but was able to score 12 of his 20 points in just the first half. Gerber said he liked the game he got out of redshirt freshman forward Quentin Harvey.
Harvey finished with 13 points with nine of those coming in the second half. Gerber wasn’t just pleased with Harvey’s scoring though, he said he liked the way he hustled for every rebound on Thursday.
“Quentin Harvey played amazing,” Gerber said, “He did the dirty work inside, he got tough rebounds, he got some dump-off easy buckets, he hit a pick-and-pop, he kept the game simple, and it showed with his stat line.”
Gerber said he’s been happy with the progress the team is making on the defensive side of the ball, but the offense hasn’t been playing as well as they could.
“I think we got better defensively,” Gerber said, “Offensively we’re still forcing too many plays and those will lead to careless turnovers instead of just trusting your teammates and making the simple play.”
The Jets current four-game stretch has the team playing four games in seven days. Sitting at 16 games into the season and three games away from regionals, Gerber said his team is losing some of the energy it had to start the season.
“We’re so deep in the season and the season has been so crazy … ” Gerber said. “… What I want is a lot of energy but I know their tanks are almost on empty. Just from how many days we’ve been going at it, but the spirits are up and we stay together.”
NOC Enid will have just one day of rest before it hosts Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at the Mabee Center Fieldhouse. Gerber said the team will have to prepare quickly for the Norsemen.
“Not much time to work on it, we’re gonna have to watch film and just get better as we go.”
