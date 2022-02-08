Northern Oklahoma Enid’s women had a balanced attack in beating Western Oklahoma, 75-50 for the Lady Jets’ fourth straight victory at the Mabee Center Monday.
The NOC Enid men completed the sweep by beating the Pioneers, 75-58 behind 18 points from Jamarion Butler and 17 from Quentin Harvey.
The Lady Jets (8-7 overall, 6-4 conference) had three players in double figures — Tegan Jones with 13, Aleshia Hester with 12 and Libbi Zinn with 10. Western was only 17 of 64 from the field.
NOC Enid was able to empty its bench at the end of the game.
The Lady Jets led from start to finish. Western made a slight charge at the start of the fourth quarter when Morgan Miller cut the lead to 55-42 with a field goal, with 8:18 remaining.
NOC Enid answered with a 10-0 run to go up 65-42 after Madi Smith’s third trey of the night.
“That sealed the deal,” said NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings. “We found a way to keep on winning, which is what we wanted to do. It was a good night.”
Jennings said her team had some breakdowns on offense and defense, but “overall [they] did what we needed them to do.”
NOC Enid had quarter leads of 16-9, 37-20 and 53-36. Jennings was pleased to use her bench extensively.
“It’s a team effort,” she said.
NOC ENID 75, WESTERN 58
The Jets outscored the Pioneers, 44-32 in the second half to pull away from the visitors. Enrique Molina added 12 points.
NOC Enid coach Chris Gerber was particularly pleased with his team’s unselfishness. The Jets had 24 field goals on 19 assists.
“The guys brought into our game plan,” he said. “We shared the ball and played unselfishly. That’s what we have been trying to do all year. We took a lot of pride tonight and we were able to control the game because we came out with a plan.”
Gerber said holding WOC to 58 points “was a great feat … we threw some defenses at them that kept them off guard. We played with a lot of heart and pride.”
The win raised NOC Enid’s record to 10-13 overall and 3-7 in conference.
The Jets will be making up two games in the next week. They will go to NOC Tonkawa for a 6 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and will host NEO in a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Feb. 19.
