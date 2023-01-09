Coming into Monday's game against Western Oklahoma State College, it had been over a month since the NOC Lady Jets had hit the court — that changed in winning fashion, 71-59 on Monday at the Mabee Center, along with a win for the men, 87-83.
The Lady Jets started off on a 9-0 run, now allowing Western to score for the first four minutes.
That all changed in the second quarter, NOC Enid led, 20-4 afte 10 minutes, but Western went on a 13-2 run to close the gap to 22-17 NOC Enid.
Despite the run, NOC Enid still held a 30-25 advantage after 20 minutes of action.
"We let our defensive intensity fade," said NOC Enid head coach Kelli Jennings. "When our defense isn't there, it;s our strong suit so we have to always bring it on the defensive end."
Western went on a small run coming out of the locker room, closing the gap to two points but NOC Enid never let Western get the lead.
The Lady Jets were led by Libbi Zinn with 19 points, the only Lady Jet in double digits. Despite Jada Hazelbaker making both of her free throws, she was the only Lady Jet to be perfect from the free throw line, as the team combined to make just eight of 15 shots from the charity stripe.
NOC Enid 87, Western Oklahoma State College 83
Neither team ran out to a big lead in the nightcap, but NOC Enid held an 18-17 lead 10 minutes into the game, a 14-5 run over the last five minutes helped NOC Enid lead 45-29 at the half.
That lead, as many others in the second half, evaporated late. a 12-5 run for Western put them in from 79-78, then 81-79. NOC came back to tie the game and then go ahead 83-81 on two free throws by Jordan Thompson.
"Conference games are always going to be tough," said NOC Enid head coach Chris Gerber. "Ues, we let let go of a big lead and yes we self-imposed letting them back in.Conference games are always going to be tough, but you have to find a way to win."
Thompson led the way for NOC Enid with 24 points, Raul Nunez had 17 and Caleb Wilson had 16.
Between those three, the accounted for 68% of the Jets offense.
Now NOC Enid turns its attention towards a big matchup Thursday with NEO. The Jets are undefeated in the conference, but will be tested by a Norsemen team ranked in the top 25 nationally.
"They are really good," Gerber said. "They play zone and have good guards. I think we will be up for the challenge."
