“Speed kills” is one of the mottos for NOC Enid softball coach Megan Hill.
The Lady Jets lived up to that in sweeping a doubleheader from Region 2 rival Connors State, 6-3 and 5-4 Saturday at Failing Field.
A daring double-steal where Camaryn Alexander swiped home in the bottom of the sixth gave the Lady Jets the winning margin in the second game.
Waukomis’ Slater Eck, who was on the second half of the double steal, scored twice in the first game after reaching base on infield singles. Riah Smith had a two-run homer.
“Speed kills on the bases,” said Hill after the first game. “We try to take advantage of it anytime we get one of the those speedsters on base. Our girls did a really good job of moving the runners around and hitting them in when we got on.”
Connors’ Madison Kahn had tied the game at 5-5 with a homer in the top of the sixth. Alexander led off with a single and went to second when Eck reached on an error on a sacrifice.
Both advanced a base on an Alexis Enslinger ground out. Smith popped up. On a two-one count against Brooke Fleming, Alexander and Eck took off and completed a double steal.
Fleming was two-for-three for the game with two runs. She scored off an error in the first inning and on an RBI single by Krista Yackeyonny in the third. Eck had walked and scored after two wild pitches. Enslinger had singled, advanced on two wild pitches and scored on a single by Kaycee Babek.
Ashleigh McCause threw 3⅔ innings of solid relief to pick up the win. She allowed three hits while striking out one and walking one.
Starter Reagan Detrick of Ringwood allowed five hits and three runs over 3⅓ innings. She struck out two and walked three.
In the first game, Eck scored in the first when she reached on an infield single, stole second and scored on an RBI single by Fleming. In the third, she reached on an infield single, advanced to third after two ground outs and came home on another Fleming single.
“Every day we go all out,” Eck said about her aggressiveness. Coach (Ali) Mark said when you lace them up, it’s time to go and you don’t stop until it’s unlaced.”
“She (Eck) is phenomenal,” Hill said. “She can put a ball in play and have a chance to beat it out every single time.”
Smith’s homer was the big blow in a four-run fourth that gave the Lady Jets a 6-0 lead. Yackeyonny doubled and scored after a bunt single by Ashlyn Smith and an Alexander sacrifice. Enslinger doubled home Ashlyn Smith and came home when Riah Smith slammed a pitch over the left field fence for her fifth homer of the season.
“I just squared the ball up,” she said. “One of the best things about hitting a home run is when you hit it, you know it’s out. I never think about hitting home runs. I see the ball and try to hit it hard.”
“When Riah squares the ball up, it’s tough keeping it in the park,” Hill said.
NOC Enid starter Madison Gebeau had a shutout until the sixth when the Cowgirls scored all three runs with the big blow being Kahn’s two-run homer.
That brought in McCause, who got Jaci Armond to fly out with runners on first and second.
McCause fanned Kahn with runners on first and third to end the game.
Gabeau struck out seven and walked two while allowing five hits.
“Our pitchers did a great job,” Hill said. “They had clutch pitches when we needed them.”
