NOC Enid’s women’s basketball put themselves in a position to tie for third in Region 2 by avenging an earlier loss to Seminole, 64-57 at the Mabee Center Saturday.
The Jets broke a four-game losing streak by beating the Trojans for the second time this season, 79-71 behind 18 points from Quentin Harvey.
The Lady Jets (10-5, conference and 12-8 overall) can tie Seminole for third and have a chance at the No. 3 seed for the Region 2 Tournament beginning Wednesday by beating Connors at 2 p.m. Sunday in a makeup game at the Mabee Center. The men play at 4.
NOC Enid never trailed against the Belles. They had four players in double figures — Aleisha Hester (13), Libbi Zinn (12), Tegan Jones (12) and Jade Hazelbaker (11).
“We still have to take care of business tomorrow,” said Lady Jets coach Kelli Jennings. “If we do that, we tie for third. I don’t know the tiebreaker. It’s a complicated process, and I will leave that up to the big dogs to decide.”
NOC Enid led by as many as 19 (34-15 with 6:40 remaining in the third quarter) before the Belles began to find their range. Seminole was only six of 26 from the field in trailing 27-15 at halftime.
Alexis Lewis, who had 26 points overall, was the only Belle to score from the field in the first half.
Amaya Gordon scored all of her 14 points in the fourth quarter as Seminole cut the lead to six — 60-54 — with 1:14 left, but two free throws by Jones with 58.8 seconds left and two more by Hazelbaker with 15.2 left sealed the deal. NOC Enid hit four treys in the fourth period to keep separation.
“We had players step up and hit big shots,” Jennings said. “We played together and got better shots than they did, which was the ultimate difference in the first half.”
The NOC Enid men never trailed in the game after Dakoda Joachim opened the game with a 5-0 run. The Jets overcame foul problems with the Trojans hitting 31 of 42 free throws compared to 14 of 21 for NOC Enid, all in the second half. Seminole was only 19 of 56 from the field.
Harvey was joined in double figures by Jamarion Butler with 16, Keyshon Spotwood with 12 and Joachim with 12.
“It was a really good win,” said Jets coach Chris Gerber. “We got to do a better job defensively without fouling. They weren’t bad fouls, but we got to play aggressive defense without fouling.”
The Jets were able to put away the game on seven-point possession to turn a 61-49 lead into a commanding 68-49 advantage, thanks to two technical fouls on Kayden Carter.
“We had to be poised and disciplined today,” Gerber said. “We can’t let mistakes beat us. Mistakes definitely beat them. We didn’t let mistakes beat us and we did a good job.”
Gerber was able to use a deep bench to his advantage.
“It was a really good team effort,” he said. “Everyone took care of the ball and we played together as a team. When we’re really good is when we play together as a team like that.”
NOC Enid (4-11, 11-18) will be the No. 8 seed for the Region 2 tournament.
