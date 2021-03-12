Before Thursday night’s matchup against undefeated rival NOC Tonkawa, a single word was written on the board in the locker room.
“Toughness.”
NOC Enid head coach Chris Gerber said that he knew his team would need to be tougher if they wanted to put themselves in a position to win against the Mavericks, ranked No. 4 in NJCAA Division I. The message seemed to resonate with the team, which played Tonkawa tough for 40 minutes and were able to grind out a 66-62 win at home.
“I think at their place, they out-toughed us,” Gerber said of the team’s 74-62 loss at Tonkawa. “I’m definitely not going to say we out-toughed them (on Thursday), but we showed that we’re not going to push over.”
The Jets (6-2) trailed Tonkawa (11-1) 30-28 going into the break, but were able to hang around by hitting big shot after big shot to close out the game. The Jets got a huge boost from the scoring of sophomore guard Ikenna Okeke, who came into the game averaging 11.3 points per game but scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half including two big three-pointers and an and-one during a crucial stage of the game.
At that point the Mavericks were on a 6-0 run and seemed poised to control the rest of the game like they did in their last matchup.
“Ikenna is a special player,” Gerber said. “He’s kind of been in a slump but he’s got all the tools in the world, and I told him before the game, ‘You have to go out there and have fun, be the Ikenna that you want to be,’ and he was tonight.”
The Jets also got a solid game out of sophomore guard Jalen Stamps and was able to do so despite scoring below his season average. Stamps finished with 12 points on three-of-11 shooting and was seven-of-eight from the line. Gerber said that he thinks the key difference in this game was the Jets’ interior defense, which prevented the Mavs from getting into the lane and collapsing the defense.
“We didn’t let them get lane touches,” Gerber said. “They’re really good if they get a lane touch and then kick it out to the wings. I think we sat down and handled their ball screens and didn’t let them get downhill for those open threes.”
The Jets will be hoping to build off Thursday’s win at 7:30 p.m. Monday when they travel to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
Lady Jets complete season sweep
The Lady Jets were able to close out a season sweep over NOC Tonkawa with a 59-56 win on Thursday night.
NOC Enid needed a win after dropping two of their three games since their last matchup with the Lady Mavs, a 59-54 win on the road. Enid’s win couldn’t have come at a better time with their arch-rival coming to town.
“We’re proud to be at NOC, but we want the Jets to be coming out on top every time,” NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings said about the rivalry following the game. “It’s just a pride thing, we love NOC, but we want the NOC Jets to be on top, and that’s why it means so much.”
A big part of the team’s success on Thursday was its defense. The Lady Mavs scored just two points in the second quarter after holding a 26-12 lead going into the second quarter. Enid would outscore Tonkawa 15-2 during the period.
“A lot of the times it just comes down to who’s making shots,” Jennings said. “Tonkawa started off and ... they shot lights-out and we were cold, we weren’t finding the shooters off the bat and then as the game went on we found those shooters.”
The Lady Jets’ offense had a rhythm on offense when Madelyn Hankins was on the floor. The Blackwell native scored a game-high 18 points on six-of-12 shooting and knocked down two three-pointers. Enid also got a big game from Kristen Readel, who finished with nine points on four-of-nine shooting.
“I felt like both teams shot better,” Jennings said about what was different between the last two matchups with Tonkawa. “I feel like both teams were playing more intense, I just felt like it was a better basketball game all the way around on both sides.”
The Lady Jets will have the weekend to celebrate their rivalry win before heading to Miami for a matchup with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
