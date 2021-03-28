Northern Oklahoma College’s men and women both took advantage of hot starts to sweep a basketball doubleheader from Northeastern A&M Saturday at the Mabee Center.
The Jets hit nine treys to take a 40-28 halftime lead and didn’t look back in a 79-69 victory over the Norsemen to move into a second-place tie with Murray State in the Region 2 standings at 11-3. NOC Enid will host the Aggies Monday night.
The Lady Jets held the Norsewomen without a field goal for the last 14:52 of the first half to take a 35-9 lead at intermission on their way to 67-57 victory. They avenged an earlier 51-46 loss at Miami.
In the men’s game, Jalen Stamps led the Jets with 21 points, followed by Teyon Scanlan with 15 and Ikenna Okeke with 14. It was NOC Enid’s eighth win in the last nine games.
“It was a good game,” said Jets coach Chris Gerber. “We made a lot of shots early to give us a spark.”
NOC Enid hit five of its treys in a 23-8 run that turned a 10-9 deficit into a commanding 32-18 lead with 4:39 left in the half.
“We’re a good shooting team,” Gerber said of the run. “They were playing a zone and we had some open looks.’’
The Jets led by as many as 18 (55-37 with 14:52 remaining) before NEO began to chip away at the lead. A three-pointer by Jadan Graves cut the margin to 75-69 with 38.2 seconds left, but two free throws by Noah Jordan with 36 seconds left and two more by Scanlan with 21.5 ticks remaining gave the Jets the 10-point win.
“At some point you go into a drought,” Gerber said. “That’s when you have to be disciplined and still get in your offense. We didn’t do that all the time, but we still came out with a win. We made some plays and some stops when we had to.”
Gerber said some players had good defensive games and some were “awful.”
“That made our team defense not very good,” he said. “Still, holding NEO to 69 points is pretty good.”
Stamps had 13 of his game-high points in the second half. He, Scanlan and Tydarius Fish all had three three-pointers. Scanlan is gaining back his form after missing two games with a sprained ankle.
“It was a good overall performance,” Gerber said. “We had built a big lead at their place and they came back to send it into overtime before we pulled it out. I thought we showed a lot of maturity not to let them crawl back.”
The Jets will be trying to avenge an 81-75 loss on Feb. 25 to the Aggies. The winner would be the No. 2 seed for the regional tournament which begins April 7 at the Stride Bank Center.
“There’s a lot riding on it,” Gerber said. “Murray is really good, but we’re ready to get after it again.”
NOC ENID 67, NEO 57
Lady Jets coach Kelli Jennings said her team played their best game of the season in raising their record to 6-8 in conference and 7-8 overall.
NEO did not score from the field in the first half after taking an 8-7 lead on a follow shot by Barbara Turkalj with 4:52 in the first quarter. NOC Enid answered with a 28-0 run to go up 35-9. The Norsewomen closed the first half with a free throw.
“It was one those games where everything was clicking,” Jennings said. “We got off to a strong start and shot the ball well. That’s when games are fun.”
NEO was only four of 23 from the field in the first half and 0 of 10 in the second quarter. The Norsewomen, who had a considerable size advantage, did not have an offensive rebound in the first half.
“I never thought we could hold them to nine points in a half,” Jennings said. “They have an inside threat, an outside threat and they have people who can attack the basket. To hold them to nine points is a statement for the girls executing defensively.”
Jennings said she was pleased with how many charges the Lady Jets were able to draw.
“We did a good job of being in the right position at crucial times,” she said.
Hollie Wood led the offense with 21 points including five three-pointers. She hit all four of her attempts in the second quarter. Madelyn Hankins had 17 including three treys. Hankins and Abbey Phibbs both had nine points.
The Lady Jets had 10 treys as a team.
“We were all on the same page,” Jennings said. “It was fun, fun, fun the first half. Hollie really stepped up. We’re good shooters. I keep telling them shooters have to keep shooting. They need to believe that, and it paid off today.”
NOC Enid led by as many as 27 points in the second half. The Norsewomen used a 15-5 spurt to cut a 20-point deficit with 2:19 left to the final 10.
“The final score was not an indicator of what the game was by any stretch,” Jennings said. “NEO is one of the top teams in our conference. For us to come back and beat them after they have beaten us is a huge conference builder.
“The girls have shown a lot of mental toughness. There has been nothing normal about this season, but they have shown resilience day in and day out to get a win like this today. They have worked hard and now they are seeing the fruits of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.